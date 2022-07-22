ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Patty Murray facing Republican challenger in primary as she seeks sixth term

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
Thirty years after Patty Murray’s first run for U.S. Senate as a “mom in tennis shoes,” the Washington Democrat is seeking a sixth term.

“I feel more strongly than ever that I need to be there to stand up for our families,” Murray said.

She’s facing Republican Tiffany Smiley, who calls herself “the new mom in town.”

“I was 11 years old when Patty Murray was first elected,” Smiley said.

Washington Republicans endorsed Smiley’s campaign in August 2021, which means she’s already focused on taking on Murray in November.

Although there are many other candidates on the August ballot, the primary is widely seen as a preview of the fall election.

“There’s something really special going on here,” Smiley said of her campaign’s momentum.

Smiley is a nurse and motivational speaker making her first run for public office.

After her husband, Scotty, was blinded by a suicide bomber while serving in Iraq, she became an advocate for veterans.

“It was truly in that service that I realized all of us have a voice in this country and can make a difference,” Smiley said.

Both Smiley and Murray’s campaigns report raising about $2.6 million last quarter.

Smiley has $3.5 million in cash on hand, while Murray has about $6.6 million.

That means lots of TV ads.

Murray started running negative ads about Smiley in June.

KIRO 7 asked Murray is she was worried about losing the race.

“Absolutely not,” she answered. “What I’m focused on is making sure Washington state voters know what their choice is.”

Recent polls show Murray with a strong lead over Smiley.

Murray has long advocated abortion rights and says the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade gives her campaign new urgency.

“The best answer is to reinstate Roe at the congressional level but we need the votes to do it, that’s why this election is so important,” Murray said.

Murray’s ads focus on Smiley’s abortion position, which includes audio of Smiley describing herself as “100% pro-life.”

“I always believe it belongs with the people, so the Supreme Court decision puts it back to the people,” Smiley said.

Smiley says with the legality of abortion left up to states, nothing changes in Washington, and that she would not support a federal ban.

Smiley says voters are more focused on other issues, especially inflation.

“Here in Washington state, from the grocery store to the gas pump, we’re paying some of the highest prices in the nation,” Smiley said.

Smiley sees an over-infusion of cash as a reason for inflation.

Murray says economists blame inflation on tax breaks from the Trump administration and says she’s working to repair the supply chain and lower the cost of child care and prescription drugs.

“The first and foremost thing we’re doing is try to lower costs for families,” Murray said.

Smiley said Murray hasn’t done enough to address the baby formula shortage, but Murray said she’s working to reform the Food and Drug Administration and secure a safe supply.

On crime, Smiley wants to stop fentanyl from crossing the southern border and said calls to defund police have damaged public safety.

“I believe defunding the police is not the answer. We need to make sure they have resources and we’re hiring the best cops out there to protect our children and our families,” Smiley said.

“I’m doing my part to make sure police and our systems have what they need but also to have accountability to make sure our police are doing their jobs in a way that protects everyone,” Murray said.

With the Jan. 6 committee holding hearings, Murray ran an ad in June linking Smiley to former President Trump and pointing to Smiley’s website that says the 2020 election raised serious questions about election integrity.

KIRO 7 asked Smiley if she felt the 2020 election was in doubt.

“Joe Biden is our president, but at the same time we can walk and chew gum at the same time and say voters need to have confidence in the system,” Smiley responded.

“I do not want to lose the democracy we have in the United States and that is at risk with this election and I’m going to fight with everything I have,” Murray said.

Murray said that after nearly three decades in the Senate, she remains in touch with average voters.

“I want to be there to speak for them to fight for them, to make sure we have a strong voice in the other Washington,” Murray said.

Smiley said it’s time for a change.

“Voters in Washington state want to send someone who can do the work. I’m not there to play partisan politics, I’m there to do service over self, get the work done,” Smiley said.

Voters will have a say in the Aug. 2 primary and again in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy