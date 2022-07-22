St. Louis County silent on camp drowning as police investigate

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising again as the BA.5 subvariant spreads across the U.S. Several hospitals in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are reporting a higher intake of COVID-19 patients and a growing number of people who need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Some have more than 50 patients, a number that is similar to when the omicron variant hit the state in January. Meanwhile, a judge this week denied Missouri's plea to dismiss a lawsuit surrounding the long processing period of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to people at or below the poverty line. The lawsuit claims that SNAP recipients did not receive access to the benefits within an appropriate amount of time. The state argued the lawsuit should be moot since the applicants eventually received the benefits. In other legal news, the Missouri Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision to award Columbia and Joplin $54 million for unpaid and underpaid business license taxes from Spectra Communications Group, which is owned by CenturyLink. The case will return to trial after the court stated that additional issues and facts must be determined.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO