ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County silent on camp drowning as police investigate

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Police are investigating how a 6-year-old drowned at a St. Louis County summer camp on Wednesday. St. Louis County silent on camp drowning as police …....

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

'He was a beautiful soul': Grandma remembers boy who drowned in St. Louis County pool

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "He was a beautiful soul. Very connected to all of us. I loved him very much," said Lyubov Strauss, the grandmother of 6-year-old Travone Mister Jr. Strauss said Travone had an infectious smile that would light up any room. She said "T. J.," as the boy was known, was curious, smart and looking forward to going to a first-grade gifted program this fall.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Work continues on 270-North project

Drivers who use Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County should be ready for another change. Beginning Monday night, weather permitting, the northbound ramp from eastbound I-270 at Highway 367 will be closed to make way for removal of three of the four loop ramps. MoDOT Project Communications Coordinator Nina...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
South Dakota State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Accidents
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
CREVE COEUR, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Story of the Missouri Man Who Built a Time Machine & Disappeared

Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Summer Camp#Police#Adventure Camp#Traffic Accident#Smacna#Butterfly House
FOX2now.com

Friday Forecast

Missouri Senate candidate Busch Valentine responds …. 6-year-old found safe in St. Louis after Michigan …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The healing effect …. St. Louis Citygarden close its pools due to extreme …. St. Louis man dies during South Dakota hike. Girl found safe in St. Louis after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Berkely native talks importance of adoption in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Nationally syndicated radio host and Berkely native Willie Moore Jr. was in St. Louis. He raised awareness about the urgent need to adopt children right here in Missouri. FOX 2’s Shirley Washington spoke with Moore about his mission. For more information, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Friday's Trending Topics

Missouri Senate candidate Busch Valentine responds …. 6-year-old found safe in St. Louis after Michigan …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The healing effect …. St. Louis Citygarden close its pools due to extreme …. St. Louis man dies during South Dakota hike. Girl found safe in St. Louis after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A man who was hiking on an unmarked trail in southwestern South Dakota that was featured in a social media challenge died when he and another hiker ran out of water. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Maxwell Right, of...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 2

Canine sniffs out narcotic and 67 lbs of marijuana in central Missouri

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Hospitals see increase in COVID cases; judge rules SNAP lawsuit must proceed

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising again as the BA.5 subvariant spreads across the U.S. Several hospitals in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are reporting a higher intake of COVID-19 patients and a growing number of people who need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Some have more than 50 patients, a number that is similar to when the omicron variant hit the state in January. Meanwhile, a judge this week denied Missouri's plea to dismiss a lawsuit surrounding the long processing period of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to people at or below the poverty line. The lawsuit claims that SNAP recipients did not receive access to the benefits within an appropriate amount of time. The state argued the lawsuit should be moot since the applicants eventually received the benefits. In other legal news, the Missouri Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision to award Columbia and Joplin $54 million for unpaid and underpaid business license taxes from Spectra Communications Group, which is owned by CenturyLink. The case will return to trial after the court stated that additional issues and facts must be determined.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri charter school funding fix should pave path forward

To the casual observer of state government, Missouri’s 2022 legislative session was dominated with headlines about infighting, gridlock and arguments over political maps. By its mid-May adjournment, the Missouri General Assembly had passed its fewest number of bills in at least 40 years, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 session. But...
MISSOURI STATE
laduenews.com

8 Water Parks Within a Day’s Drive of St. Louis

Whether you have a little one seeking a simple splash pad or a teen ready to tackle a wicked waterslide, or you personally could use some relaxation on a lazy river, both Missouri and Illinois positively brim with water parks designed to excite visitors of all ages. METRO AREA ATTRACTIONS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy