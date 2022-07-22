13-year-old takes mother’s car, leads Tulsa police on short chase

TULSA, Okla. — A 13-year-old Oklahoma girl is accused of taking her mother’s vehicle and leading Tulsa police on an early morning chase on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the teen’s grandmother called authorities at about 5:45 a.m. CDT to report that the girl had taken her mother’s car, KOKI-TV reported.

Police spotted the girl driving her mother’s silver sedan moments later, “driving fast and erratically,” according to the television station.

When police officers realized the age of the driver, they backed off the chase.

At about 7 a.m. CDT, police received a report of a silver sedan that had crashed and was in a parking lot, KOKI reported.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized it was the same girl they had chased about 90 minutes earlier, according to the television station.

The girl was issued a citation and was returned to her mother, according to KOKI.

©2022 Cox Media Group