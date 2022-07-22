ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why MLK Memorial ‘The Embrace,' Destined for Boston, Is Being Built in Wash.

By Eli Rosenberg
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is one thing to build a sculpture that will soon redefine the Boston landscape. It is another to build it some 2,500 miles away in Washington State. "We really needed the capacity, and we were really confident Walla Walla could do it," said Sam Giarratani, project manager for "The...

NECN

Thousands Without Power in Boston on 100-Degree Day

Thousands were without power in Boston neighborhoods Sunday during the hottest day of this week's prolonged heat wave. The temperature reached 100 degrees in Boston, tying a record from last summer and again breaking the previous daily record of 98 that was set back in 1933. About 5,600 Eversource customers...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New England Neo-Nazi Group Holds Rally Near Mass. Civil War Memorial

A New England-based neo-Nazi group held a brief rally early Saturday afternoon at the Soldiers Monument in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Apparent members of the group, whose name is reminiscent of the original Nazi party’s full name, gathered wearing face masks near the Civil War memorial, and began chanting "off our streets.”
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mayor Wu Extends Heat Emergency Through Tomorrow, Monday July 25

Mayor Michelle Wu has extended Boston's heat emergency protocols through Monday. Wu cited Monday's projected forecast of temperatures in the 90s as the primary reason for the extension of the heat emergency. “With the hot temperatures and humidity now projected to last into Monday, we’ve made the decision to again...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Seafood Festival Returns to Historic Fish Pier with Music, seafood, and more!

Celebrate the 9th Annual Boston Seafood Festival on Sunday, August 7 at the historic Boston Fish Pier! This family friendly event has it all including live music, cooking demonstrations from local chefs, children’s activities and plenty of seafood! Tickets are now available for purchase at bostonseafoodfestival.org, and are $20 for adults, $7 for children ages six through twelve, and free for children ages five and under.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 arrested after white supremacists protest outside LGBTQ meeting

BOSTON -- Three men were arrested in Jamaica Plain on Saturday after white supremacist group called the National Socialist Club marched outside a meeting of LGBTQ community members.The Civil Rights unit of the Boston Police Department says members of the Nationalist Socialist Club, who are also called the NSC-131, were protesting during a drag queen story-hour for kids at the Loring Greenough House.    Witness video of the self-proclaimed Neo-Nazis shows the group of white men wearing hats standing behind a banner that said, "Pedo Scum Off Our Street."Police ushered the children out of the book reading and away from...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Record-high temperature in Boston as city extends heat emergency

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city's heat emergency through Monday due to the hot weather that had some parts of Massachusetts seeing record high temperatures. Shortly after 1 p.m., the city reached a temperature of 99 degrees, which surpassed the previous record high of 98 degrees...
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Historic New England home to leave family after three centuries

A historic home in Concord, Massachusetts is hitting the market for the first time in more than three centuries of ownership by the same family. The Wheeler family is poised to put the Scotchford-Wheeler House at 99 Sudbury Road on the market, the Wall Street Journal reported. The family is expected to list the home in the fall for about $1.6 million.
CONCORD, MA
NECN

Man Pulled From Water at Beach in Winchester, Mass.

First responders were called Sunday afternoon to a beach in Winchester, Massachusetts, for a possible drowning, state police announced. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 4:37 p.m. for someone possibly drowning at Sandy Beach. The state police dive team and helicopter responded, as did other local agencies, and determined a man who had been seen struggling in the water was missing.
WINCHESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Dorchester

BOSTON — A widespread power outage impacted thousands of Eversource customers in Dorchester Sunday afternoon. Eversource said about 7,500 customers are currently without power. The company said it was able to restore power to about 12,500 customers through automatic and remote switching. “With the region continuing to experience extreme...
BOSTON, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Best Places to Live In Massachusetts

If you're considering moving to the Bay State, you're in luck. Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming communities, each with its own unique set of advantages. From bustling metropolises to quiet coastal towns, there's something for everyone in Massachusetts. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

Mooo Steakhouse Now Open In Burlington With World-Class Food and High-End Hospitality

The acclaimed team behind Mistral and Ostra offers standout steaks, savory sides, and impeccable service. On January 1 of this year, Burlington’s acclaimed Italian restaurant L’Andana closed its doors. It was not an ending, however, but an evolution. On Friday, July 22, after more than six months of preparation and renovation, the establishment will open its doors again as something entirely different: the third location of high-end steakhouse Mooo.
BURLINGTON, MA
Thrillist

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Boston

Boston is known to get a little too hot to handle during high summer, but the city is equipped with one admirable asset for staving off the heat and humidity. Running from the mouth of the Charles down to Quincy Bay, the eastern shoreline of Greater Boston provides a much-needed breeze—and the high concentration of top-quality bars and restaurants adds some incredible food and drink into the equation as well.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Extreme heat grips city as Boston residents, visitors seek ways to cool off

BOSTON — The city of Boston has extended its heat emergency through the weekend as temperatures continues to soar into the 9os across Massachusetts. Cooling centers are open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 12 Boston Centers for Youth and Families community centers, and the city has more than 50 splash pads and pools open to the public.
BOSTON, MA

