Boston, MA

Deadly shooting under investigation in Boston neighborhood

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Boston police were investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday night near the end of Orlando Street in the city's Mattapan neighborhood....

www.wcvb.com

liveboston617.org

Man Injured Overnight After Fleeing Shooting in Dorchester

On Saturday morning, at approximately 00:45 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-3, responded to the area of Wollaston Terrace for a 911 call for shots fired. The 911 caller stated that someone had been shooting at him. Officers responded and located the caller who told him that as soon...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers from B-3 Investigating 14 Round ShotSpotter on Franklin Ave Friday

On Friday, July 22 2022, at approximately 22:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to the area of 1 Shandon Road on Franklin Hill for a ShotSpotter activation for 14 rounds. First arriving officers located multiple vehicles with ballistic damage as well as numerous spent shell casings throughout...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Teenage Males in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 8:36 PM on Saturday July 23, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two teens on firearm-related charges during an investigation in the area of 337 Harvard Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a group of teens gathered near the rear alley of the building directly underneath a clearly posted No Loitering sign. When the officers approached to speak to the group, they observed the outline of a handgun inside the shorts pocket of one of the individuals, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Fall River. Officers performed a pat frisk of the suspect, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun. As the officers were placing the suspect in custody, they observed that another teenager on scene, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Taunton, appeared to be concealing an unknown object on the left side of his waistband. The male was seated on the hood of a parked car with his left leg drawn close to his chest and his left arm pinned against his side. The officers also observed that the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt despite the recent heat wave in Boston. When the officers went to perform a pat frisk, they immediately recovered a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory XD-45 ACP handgun from the left side of the suspect's waistband. The second suspect was then placed in custody without incident. The remaining parties on scene were identified and released forthwith.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
CARVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man arrested after grabbing random child and kissing her, barking at dogs

At a street fair in Dorchester a man was arrested after his drunken behavior at an annual street fair. 54-year old Hung Tran of Dorchester had been at the street fair for a number of hours and became extremely intoxicated. Boston Police officers escorted Tran off the fairgrounds “due to his intoxication,” however an hour later he returned.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

One killed, four seriously injured in three-car crash in Worcester Saturday night

One person is dead and four are in the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car accident in downtown Worcester on Saturday night, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Worcester Police Department, officers observed a stolen white SUV driving north quickly on Main Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. An officer activated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but called off the pursuit when the SUV did not stop and began operating erratically.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Police and environmental police respond to ‘active crime scene’

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police departments, environmental police, and dive teams are in Lincoln responding to an ‘active crime scene’ Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to the Lincoln Woods State Park by the boat ramp. Smithfield divers are assisting. ABC 6 is on scene and will provide updates.
LINCOLN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

MATTAPAN, Mass. — The Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood, Thursday. Police responded to Orland Street, shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When they arrived on scene, police say they located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, according to Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Worcester man arrested following shoplifting at Tractor Supply Store

WESTBOROUGH – A Worcester man faces charges after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from the Tractor Supply Store on Milk Street. Evan Charbonneau has been charged with shoplifting by concealing. The reporting party called the Westborough Police Department at 7:37 p.m. yesterday and told officers that the man...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Juveniles Hit Golf Balls a Car, Details of Home Break-ins

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. July 14: Watertown Police identified a pair who had shoplifted at Best Buy on March 16. A man and woman arrived in a car and went into a store. They took an HP All-in-One computer valued at $1,260. Using surveillance police were able to see the two get into a vehicle and leave. The woman was identified as Yajaira Pantoja, 36, of Watertown. Police got a warrant for her arrest for larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy to commit a crime. The second suspect, a 27-year-0ld man from Watertown, was summoned to Waltham District Court for larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy to commit a crime.
WATERTOWN, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston police captain cleared of most charges

A BOSTON POLICE captain who was on paid leave for 2½ years for violating the rules of conduct returned to work earlier this year and then scored a major victory in June when a hearing officer dismissed most of the violations against him and he received just an oral reprimand for the remaining transgressions.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston-area man charged in fatal shooting of Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Boston-area man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer in Rochester, New York, on Thursday, authorities said. Rochester Police Chief David Smith announced the arrest of Kelvin Vickers, in connection with the shooting death of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and the wounding of another officer and a 15-year-old girl, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of woman killed in early morning Route 24 crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a serious crash on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a dump truck on route 24 northbound in Avon at Harrison Boulevard.
STOUGHTON, MA

