St. Joe’s QB Solino sets priorities in order, leads club to win in Marisa Rose Bowl

By Mike Kinney
 3 days ago
Winning in his final game as a high school player now holds a special place in Christian Solino’s heart, though was maybe third on his priority list for the Marisa Rose Bowl. The first he says unflinchingly was the cause behind the all-star game, named after Marisa Rose...

Rutgers Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released

The complete non-conference schedule for Rutgers men’s basketball schedule has been released per Scarletknights.com. The Scarlet Knight’s will have 19 home games at Jersey Mike’s Arena, one of basketball toughest places to play. Three of those games will be right out of the gate with RU hosting Columbia on November 7 to open the season.
Dylan Gooden, 4-star Maryland LB with pro pedigree, names Rutgers in his top 4

Rutgers might not have snagged Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis on Sunday, but got consolation when Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) four-star linebacker Dylan Gooden named Rutgers one of his top four schools over Twitter. Not just that, but an image of Gooden sporting a Rutgers jersey and doing the chop during his official visit in June, centers the graphic depicting his top schools.
West Orange resident Naasir Cunningham is No. 1-ranked boys basketball player in the nation for the Class of 2024

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange native Naasir Cunningham is ranked as the No. 1 overall high school basketball player for the Class of 2024 by ESPN. Cunningham, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward, played at Gill St. Bernard’s, located in Gladstone, last season, averaging 12.7 points, 6.25 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a sophomore. Gill St. Bernard’s finished 20-7, winning the Somerset County Tournament championship and reaching the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Non-Public B sectional final, where it lost to Roselle Catholic, 68-62. Cunningham had 10 points in the 84-63 win over Rutgers Prep in the SCT final. He had 11 points in the loss to Roselle Catholic, which went on to win the Non-Public B title and the state Tournament of Champions title.
Cyberknife wins $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Coming into the $1 million Haskell Stakes, the focus was on Bob Baffert’s bid to win the Grade I race for a 10th time and fellow trainer Chad Brown’s attempt to prevent it with the undefeated Jack Christopher. Al Gold, a New Jersey native who never had a horse good enough to run in the Haskell, stole the show. Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass Jack Christopher, then held off Baffert’s Taiba to win the Haskell at Monmouth Park on Saturday. “I wanted to win for years and I’ve been an owner for 20 years, and finally we’ve got to win,” Gold said after winning a Grade 1 race for the second time this year. He had never won one before. “So it’s terrific. It’s indescribable.”
#American Football#Qb Solino#The Marisa Rose Bowl#The Monmouth University
Winning $150K Powerball Ticket Sold At North Jersey 7-Eleven

A Powerball ticket good for $150,000 was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven. The ticket from the Wednesday, July 20 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven #36882, 203 Darling Ave., in Nutley. While the ticket initially won the $50,000 third-tier prize, it was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the...
163 New Jersey state troopers graduate from academy

LINCROFT, N.J. -- New Jersey welcomed its newest state troopers to the force Friday. The 163 troopers -- 156 men and seven women -- received their badges at Brookdale Community College. The 163rd recruit class went through 20 weeks of physical and academic training to get to this day.
