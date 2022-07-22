St. Joe’s QB Solino sets priorities in order, leads club to win in Marisa Rose Bowl

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Coming into the $1 million Haskell Stakes, the focus was on Bob Baffert’s bid to win the Grade I race for a 10th time and fellow trainer Chad Brown’s attempt to prevent it with the undefeated Jack Christopher. Al Gold, a New Jersey native who never had a horse good enough to run in the Haskell, stole the show. Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass Jack Christopher, then held off Baffert’s Taiba to win the Haskell at Monmouth Park on Saturday. “I wanted to win for years and I’ve been an owner for 20 years, and finally we’ve got to win,” Gold said after winning a Grade 1 race for the second time this year. He had never won one before. “So it’s terrific. It’s indescribable.”

