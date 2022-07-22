ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Commission OKs examining potential Keebler annexation

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders moved forward with a proposal to bring nearly 600 new homes to the Gray area.

The proposal calls for building 586 homes on 135 acres off Suncrest Drive, near Ridgeview Elementary and the Gray Fossil Site. The property owner has asked the city to annex the property.

The Johnson City Commission voted Thursday to launch a study analyzing what city services would need to be provided to the area as well as the project’s impact on traffic.

Mayor Joe Wise said such a large development may warrant a new school.

The plan will now go to the city’s planning commission.

Johnson City Press

Five Tri-Cities school districts urge families to complete federal meals benefits applications

BLOUNTVILLE — When school in Tennessee and across the nation starts, free lunches for all students and some free breakfasts will have ended. So the five public school districts in Sullivan and Washington counties, including Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, are joining forces to encourage all families to complete the federal meal benefits application that helps qualify students for free or reduced prices on school lunches.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Downtown Bristol hotel project remains at standstill

BRISTOL, Tenn--It has been almost two years since the Holiday Inn hotel in downtown Bristol partially collapsed. Twisted steel and concrete are all that remains while the insurance company and the developer of the project are battling in court to determine who is at fault and who will pay. Two...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton-Carter County animal shelter expands

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday’s ribbon cutting marks the end of an expansion years in the making for the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. The community celebrated newly-enclosed outdoor kennels with full heating and cooling. “It’s so much more comfortable,” Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada said. “It’s so much more like a home environment to […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

