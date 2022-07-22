Former Kentucky star Abby Steiner misses podium in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Abby Steiner was not able to complete her sweep of gold medals this summer.

The reigning NCAA and USA Track and Field outdoor 200-meter champion could not make it 3-for-3 late Thursday night, finishing fifth in the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She crossed in 22.26 seconds.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson cruised to gold in 21.45 , and teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished second (21.81). Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith took bronze (22.02).

It still caps an impressive stretch for Steiner, who signed with Puma last week. She qualified for Thursday's 200-meter final by finishing second in her semifinal heat Tuesday, qualifying eighth overall with a 22.15.

Steiner was not able to match her NCAA-record 21.8 that she ran in the NCAA outdoor championships on the same track in June. She missed the 2021 championships due to Achilles tendinitis and was not able to participate in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Jackson's 21.45 was a mere .11 seconds off the world record of 21.34 set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in the 1988 Olympics.

Noah Lyles set a new American record in the men's 200 moments later, crossing the finish line in 19.31, shattering the record in place since the 1996 Olympic games set by Michael Johnson (19.50).

