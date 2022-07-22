ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Former Kentucky star Abby Steiner misses podium in 2022 World Athletics Championships

By Jake Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrRsn_0goV7jJ100

Abby Steiner was not able to complete her sweep of gold medals this summer.

The reigning NCAA and USA Track and Field outdoor 200-meter champion could not make it 3-for-3 late Thursday night, finishing fifth in the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She crossed in 22.26 seconds.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson cruised to gold in 21.45 , and teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished second (21.81). Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith took bronze (22.02).

It still caps an impressive stretch for Steiner, who signed with Puma last week. She qualified for Thursday's 200-meter final by finishing second in her semifinal heat Tuesday, qualifying eighth overall with a 22.15.

Steiner was not able to match her NCAA-record 21.8 that she ran in the NCAA outdoor championships on the same track in June. She missed the 2021 championships due to Achilles tendinitis and was not able to participate in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Jackson's 21.45 was a mere .11 seconds off the world record of 21.34 set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in the 1988 Olympics.

Noah Lyles set a new American record in the men's 200 moments later, crossing the finish line in 19.31, shattering the record in place since the 1996 Olympic games set by Michael Johnson (19.50).

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Former Kentucky star Abby Steiner misses podium in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Felix postpones retirement for women's 4x400 relay at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400 relay Saturday. She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement after she helped the mixed relay team win a bronze medal last Friday in what she had said was her last major race. “The coaches asked if I was available and there was no way I’d turn the team down,” the 36-year-old said through an email with The Associated Press. The prelims of the 4x400 relay are Saturday and the final will be held Sunday to close out the world championships.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
The Independent

World Athletics championships: ‘I just ran as fast as I could’ says bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith said she “ran as fast as my leg could take me” after winning a bronze medal in the 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Friday 22 July.“I felt like I got a medal...when I saw my name I was honestly so happy,” the British athlete said.The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago in Doha to the overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson at Hayward Field in Oregon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin took the last victorious lap of an All-American world championships Sunday, pulling away in the 4x400-meter relay to close a U.S. runaway and give the Americans their record 33rd medal of the meet. McLaughlin turned a .73-second lead into a 2.93-second runaway on the anchor lap, adding this burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles. Two more world records went down Sunday — in the very first and very last action of the last session at Hayward Field. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan opened the evening by setting the record for the 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals: 12.12 seconds. She came back about 90 minutes later to win the gold medal. Her winning time was actually faster — 12.06 — but the wind was too strong, so that mark doesn’t go in the books.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships as Shericka Jackson storms to gold

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships.The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson.Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America.Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal best and championship record and added to her silver from the 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce second.BRONZE FOR DINA 🥉@dinaashersmith clocks a 22.02 in the 200m final...Proud ❤️#WorldAthleticsChamps #WhereItStarts #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/JiITBnkVBt— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 22, 2022Asher-Smith had already equalled her British record of 10.83 seconds when she came an agonising fourth in the 100m...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Shericka Jackson
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy