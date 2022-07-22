ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Vigil held for RGH nurse

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester community is remembering a dedicated nurse at Rochester General after her devastating loss Thursday. Dozens of co-workers and friends gathered for a vigil at the entrance of Rochester General Hospital Thursday night...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Bishop holds Mass calling for peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There was another fatal shooting in the City of Rochester Saturday night. A man was killed on Lyell Avenue bringing this year's homicide count up to 44 so far. Sunday morning a Mass was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester calling for the end of...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport Canal Days Returns July 30 & 31

Car enthusiasts from all around flock to the Spencerport Canal Days Car Show to see hundreds of the area’s best cars and to visit with their owners, who have made their vehicles a labor of love. In its 30th year, the show takes place Saturday, July 30, at the Ferris Goodridge American Legion Post 330 at 691 Trimmer Road. Shuttle buses will run from Spencerport High School from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a fee of $20 after July 24 and no refunds. The first 200 registrants receive a dash plaque, and there are plenty of door prizes, plus a 50/50 raffle. Awards are presented at 3 p.m.
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fallen officer's hometown honors him

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - Fairport residents are paying their respects to Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkeiwicz by tying blue ribbons to the trees along Main Street. The village native was shot and killed in an ambush on Thursday night in Rochester. The ribbons extended over a few blocks. News10NBC is still waiting to hear when remembrance services for the officer will take place, and we will bring you that information when it becomes available.
FAIRPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester remembers Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - No matter where you go everyone is feeling the loss of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Many of us didn't know him, but our hearts are broken. Supporters of all law enforcement gathered Friday night on the steps of the Public Safety Building for a special candlelit vigil.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Protest at Batavia church hosting "Reawaken America" tour

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protesters were in front of Cornerstone Church in Batavia, as members arrived for Sunday morning church. The protest was in response to the recent decision to host the "Reawaken America" tour there. The controversial conservative event was previously scheduled to take place at the Main Street...
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fairport walk raises money Alzheimer’s Association

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - People in Fairport gathered today to raise money to fight a crushing disease. The Alzheimer’s Association benefit held a walk to end Alzheimer’s at Iron Smoke Distillery. Organizers wanted the event to be casual and fun, while also making sure that people know more...
FAIRPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Man fatally shot on Lyell Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place overnight Sunday on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street in Rochester. Officers say the shooting happened at around 1:42 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The man was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sicu
WHEC TV-10

Advocate and leader of LGBTQ community celebrated today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Remembering a tireless advocate and leader for the local LGBTQ community. Evelyn Bailey passed away earlier this month, and today a celebration of life was held at the Rochester Convention Center. Known as the "historian and archivist of the Rochester LGBTQ community," Bailey was involved in...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Greece
westsidenewsny.com

Area youths recognized by Monroe County

Congratulations to the following students from the Towns of Sweden, Clarkson and Hamlin who were honored at the Monroe County Awards Ceremony for the 2022 Young Citizen Award and the nominees for the Willie W. Lightfoot Youth Advocate Awards. This award ceremony was established by the County Legislature as one of the highest honors for youth and adult leadership, community service, advocacy, and perseverance.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

‘I have officers down on Bauman St.:’ Audio from officer shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In audio provided by Broadcastify, officers make the call that two officers — Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester and Officer Sino Seng — were shot, and transported to area hospitals. They were also trying to secure the scene. Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed and Officer Seng injured in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Two women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On July 23, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Lorena A. Perea., 45, of Freeport, NY and Nautica Q. Maddox., 26, of Gates NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Lorena A. Perea and Nautica...
FREEPORT, NY
iheart.com

Missing RGH Nurse Found Dead

A nurse missing for the past 11 days has been found dead, according to a letter to staff from Rochester General Hospital officials this evening. The letter confirmed the death of Keri Heine, who was last seen leaving her home in Greece on July 10th. Greece Police Chief Michael Wood...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people shot on Myrtle St. and Otis St. Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - At approximately 8:40 PM on Saturday, Rochester Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Myrtle St. and Otis St. for a 911 call about at least one person shot. When they arrived, police located two victims: a 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, both city residents. They were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy