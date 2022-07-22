July presidentʻs report: Record extramural funding, COVID-19 update
University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner announced that UH received a record $505 million in extramural funds for fiscal year 2022 in his monthly report today, July 21, at the Board of Regents meeting at UH Mānoa....
With many local employers seeking to fill vacant positions, including thousands of critical healthcare jobs throughout the state, the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges are continuing to offer free short-term trainings leading to industry credentials in the resilient sectors of healthcare, technology and the skilled trades through the Hana Career Pathways program. Applications for the fall trainings are now available through the Hana Career Pathways website.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students will attend a five-day Aerospace Career Education Academy in Honolulu starting on Monday, July 25. The academy will show students who are ages 12 to 18 years old what some of their options are if they are interested in a career in aerospace which uses science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Chaminade University has named three new members to its Board of Governors and two new members to its Board of Regents. Bob Eisiminger was a Co-founder of Knight Point Systems (KPS) and served as Chief Executive Officer until its sale in 2019. He led KPI to the Inc. 5000 list and Washington Post’s Top Workplaces. In 2018, he was named one of the Distinguished Members of the West Point Society of DC and was named The EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Government Contracting for Mid-Atlantic in 2019. Additionally, he serves on the Board for the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, and Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. Eisiminger earned his bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and later served as an Air Defense Artillery Officer with tours of duty in Texas and Germany.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers are accepting applications for the Mauna Kea Management Stewardship and Oversight Authority, and both sides in the TMT debate say they’re positive about the future. Under a new law, the University of Hawaii will no longer be managing Mauna Kea. Instead, it will be a...
Its report about geothermal development in Hawaii to the Hawaii State Legislature. This yearly report covers the royalties DLNR receives from geothermal energy in Hawaii and the status of developing the interisland cable transmitting geothermal energy. Fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021) was the first that...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work...
A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering faculty member presented his latest research in emerging facets of 3D printing in front of a group of international experts as part of the National Academy of Engineering’s The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering program. Assistant Professor Tyler Ray became the first researcher from Hawaiʻi to participate in the program’s 28-year history.
HONOLULU — For the first time, Oahu residents can apply for a U.S. passport at a satellite city hall in the City and County of Honolulu beginning Aug. 1, 2022. Specifically, Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will be designated as an official “Passport Acceptance Facility of the U.S. Department of State,” and will accept applications as part of a pilot program.
A free University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student-led summer program that helps incoming freshmen make a smooth transition from high school to college is marking its 10-year anniversary. The Hawaiʻi Undergraduate Initiative (HUI), coordinated by the UH Mānoa Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS), provides new students a supportive headstart and prepares them to become confident leaders as they embark on their undergraduate college experience. Sixty-one students are part of the 2022 HUI summer program, which runs July 5–August 12.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passport applications are accepted at the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall. An appointment is required for a time during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page. Online appointments for passport...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From milk production to housing, the former Meadow Gold Dairies property in Honolulu is being redeveloped into a big housing project. Public records show that a plan is in the works to build a 900-unit mixed-use development that would include both market and affordable-rate housing.
The 21st annual Native Hawaiian Convention in Honolulu, hosted by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, included a panel of the state’s four county mayors discussing the relationship of regenerative tourism with community, culture and the environment. “Aloha is the essence of Hawaiʻi, and regenerative tourism really means being...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August. Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper. For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.
K-nard Narruhn has worked with hundreds of Micronesian youth in the islands. The 23-year-old is the youth coordinator for We Are Oceania, a nonprofit that serves the Micronesian and Pacific Islander communities in Hawaiʻi. He was there one year ago when they unveiled the first-of-its-kind Youth Empowerment Center in Kalihi.
Jeannie Lum grew up immersed in her Filipino culture. Whether it was speaking Tagalog, cooking Filipino food or attending community events — she said that fueled many of her passions. “My parents, they found it very important to continue to instill the values in me … not just limited...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The start of the new school year is right around the corner. Palama Settlement, Kutthroat Barber Shop, Braids by Bambi and the Motorcycle Club Tatau want the community to start off the school year right. The collaboration is providing free school supplies and haircuts to students this...
Oʻahu is taking a closer look at its energy usage with a new bill signed this week. Honolulu City Council Bill 22 will require property owners to report their total energy and water consumption every year. Mayor Blangiardi signed it into law Wednesday. The bill only applies to properties...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out, there’s a new feline in town and she received a police escort Thursday evening across Oahu. Meet Anala, a 207 pound female Sumatran tiger from Central Florida who’ll be living at the Honolulu Zoo. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi hinted the news about her...
