July presidentʻs report: Record extramural funding, COVID-19 update

Chaminade University has named three new members to its Board of Governors and two new members to its Board of Regents. Bob Eisiminger was a Co-founder of Knight Point Systems (KPS) and served as Chief Executive Officer until its sale in 2019. He led KPI to the Inc. 5000 list and Washington Post’s Top Workplaces. In 2018, he was named one of the Distinguished Members of the West Point Society of DC and was named The EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Government Contracting for Mid-Atlantic in 2019. Additionally, he serves on the Board for the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, and Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. Eisiminger earned his bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and later served as an Air Defense Artillery Officer with tours of duty in Texas and Germany.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO