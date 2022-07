In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about a critical audit of Oklahoma's use of pandemic relief money for education. Ultimately, the state may be forced to repay about $653,000 that auditors said was misspent by families on noneducational items such as televisions, washers and dryers, air conditioners and Christmas trees. Are we used to federal investigations to the point that people aren't paying attention?

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO