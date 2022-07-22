ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Auburn embracing former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Auburn sophomore Zach Calzada has a chance to be possibly the first quarterback to beat Alabama’s Nick Saban at two different schools. Calzada, who led Texas A&M to a 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide last year, is in the running to be the Tigers’ starting quarterback after transferring...

theeagle.com

Bryan College Station Eagle

Benefit for Neighbors

A group of local agencies are pulling together to host a benefit for a community member who suffered a stroke earlier this month, and his family. The “Backing Bill Benefit” is open to the public and will take place Monday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Big Shots Golf Aggieland (400 W. Villa Maria Rd in Bryan).
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County enters fourth week of high COVID risk

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Brazos County enters its fourth week as a high-risk area of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since being declared a high-risk area by the CDC on June 30, the percentage of the total population vaccinated in Brazos County has increased by only 1%, from around 51% to 52%, according to Mary Parrish, the workforce development coordinator and public information officer for the Brazos County Health District.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, July 23

The Chemistry Roadshow returns July 28 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The Texas A&M Chemistry Department presents Dr. Pennington’s chemistry display with explosions, goop and more. Tickets handed out on first-come, first-served basis. Wish Upon a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $736,900

This stunning, open-concept home sits on a corner lot in the highly desirable Castlegate II of South College Station, built by David Weekley homes encorporating the Landers floor plan. Expansive ceilings and abundant natural lighting greet you upon entry to this immaculate home with gorgeous wrought iron staircase and beautiful engineered wood flooring. Spacious formal living and dining spaces make for easy entertaining. The large family room is light and bright and adjacent to the upgraded kitchen with massive center island, white cabinetry, and tile backsplash. This area is the heart of the home with its stainless steel appliances, gas stovetop, built-in oven and microwave, walk-in pantry, and breakfast area. The primary suite is situated downstairs with a sitting area, and bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. An additional bedroom with an ensuite bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms, movie room with closet, and flex space used as a game room overlooking the living area below. Close to Spring Creek Elementary, HEB Towerpoint, retail, medical, and restaurants. Don't miss the subdivision pool, ponds, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, and walking trails! Make your appointment today to see this great home in Aggieland!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan engineers plan to stabilize Briar Creek channel

Bryan City engineers are in the design phase of stabilizing the banks along Briar Creek off the North Earl Rudder Freeway access road, in order to reduce erosion and improve the Briar Creek channel. Bryan city engineers Paul Kaspar and Kelly Sullivan hosted a public input meeting Wednesday with residents...
BRYAN, TX

