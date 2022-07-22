Salute to our Veterans: Petty Officer Second Class Burt Poulter

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Grieving mother Suhwanda McCreary says she paid Dr. Adel Shaker thousands to perform a private autopsy in Mobile but claims he did not do one. McCreary says she's out nearly $15,000. Investigators say her son Justin McCreary died in a horrific crash in April 2019 when the Jeep he was driving went over the ramp on Dauphin Island Parkway, plunged onto the train tracks below, was hit by an oncoming train and burst into flames. Two other men also died, but one woman was able to pull herself out of the car and survived.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO