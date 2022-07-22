ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Why MLK Memorial ‘The Embrace,' Destined for Boston, Is Being Built in Wash.

By Eli Rosenberg
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is one thing to build a sculpture that will soon redefine the Boston landscape. It is another to build it some 2,500 miles away in Washington State. "We really needed the capacity, and we were really confident Walla Walla could do it," said Sam Giarratani, project manager for "The...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

New England Neo-Nazi Group Holds Rally Near Mass. Civil War Memorial

A New England-based neo-Nazi group held a brief rally early Saturday afternoon at the Soldiers Monument in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Apparent members of the group, whose name is reminiscent of the original Nazi party’s full name, gathered wearing face masks near the Civil War memorial, and began chanting "off our streets.”
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Thousands Without Power in Boston on 100-Degree Day

Thousands were without power in Boston neighborhoods Sunday during the hottest day of this week's prolonged heat wave. The temperature reached 100 degrees in Boston, tying a record from last summer and again breaking the previous daily record of 98 that was set back in 1933. About 5,600 Eversource customers...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mayor Wu Extends Heat Emergency Through Monday

Mayor Michelle Wu has extended Boston's heat emergency protocols through Monday. Wu cited Monday's projected forecast of temperatures in the 90s as the primary reason for the extension of the heat emergency. “With the hot temperatures and humidity now projected to last into Monday, we’ve made the decision to again...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Washington, MA
Walla Walla, WA
Government
Caught in Southie

Boston Seafood Festival Returns to Historic Fish Pier with Music, seafood, and more!

Celebrate the 9th Annual Boston Seafood Festival on Sunday, August 7 at the historic Boston Fish Pier! This family friendly event has it all including live music, cooking demonstrations from local chefs, children’s activities and plenty of seafood! Tickets are now available for purchase at bostonseafoodfestival.org, and are $20 for adults, $7 for children ages six through twelve, and free for children ages five and under.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Suffolk’s work on 401 Park recognized by Boston Preservation Alliance

Boston, MA Suffolk, had its 401 Park project, otherwise known as the Landmark Center-Sears Roebuck building, recognized by the Boston Preservation Alliance as a 2022 Preservation Achievement Award Winner. The Boston Preservation Alliance is an independent organization that seeks to protect the city’s historic character through advocacy and education. Each...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coretta Scott King
Person
Martin Luther King
Boston 25 News WFXT

Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Dorchester

BOSTON — A widespread power outage impacted thousands of Eversource customers in Dorchester Sunday afternoon. Eversource said about 7,500 customers are currently without power. The company said it was able to restore power to about 12,500 customers through automatic and remote switching. “With the region continuing to experience extreme...
BOSTON, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Best Places to Live In Massachusetts

If you're considering moving to the Bay State, you're in luck. Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming communities, each with its own unique set of advantages. From bustling metropolises to quiet coastal towns, there's something for everyone in Massachusetts. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlk#Urban Construction#Quarra Stone Company
nshoremag.com

Mooo Steakhouse Now Open In Burlington With World-Class Food and High-End Hospitality

The acclaimed team behind Mistral and Ostra offers standout steaks, savory sides, and impeccable service. On January 1 of this year, Burlington’s acclaimed Italian restaurant L’Andana closed its doors. It was not an ending, however, but an evolution. On Friday, July 22, after more than six months of preparation and renovation, the establishment will open its doors again as something entirely different: the third location of high-end steakhouse Mooo.
BURLINGTON, MA
Thrillist

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Boston

Boston is known to get a little too hot to handle during high summer, but the city is equipped with one admirable asset for staving off the heat and humidity. Running from the mouth of the Charles down to Quincy Bay, the eastern shoreline of Greater Boston provides a much-needed breeze—and the high concentration of top-quality bars and restaurants adds some incredible food and drink into the equation as well.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Pulled From Water at Beach in Winchester, Mass.

First responders were called Sunday afternoon to a beach in Winchester, Massachusetts, for a possible drowning, state police announced. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 4:37 p.m. for someone possibly drowning at Sandy Beach. The state police dive team and helicopter responded, as did other local agencies, and determined a man who had been seen struggling in the water was missing.
WINCHESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Extends Heat Emergency Through Today, Health Experts Warn of Heat Exhaustion

Sunday marks day six of a heat wave that started last week, and it's expected to be the hottest day of them all. Along with added measures from Boston EMS, the city of Boston has extended their heat emergency through today. Throughout the city, cooling centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Family.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens displaced after four-alarm fire in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — More than two dozen people were displaced by a four-alarm fire in a Revere apartment building overnight. Firefighters arrived at 912 Winthrop Ave. around 2:41 a.m. and found flames coming from a third-floor apartment building. Fire Chief Christopher Bright said all 26 tenants had self-evacuated by the time firefighters got there.
REVERE, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston, Cape Cod Stay at Medium Risk for COVID in CDC Map Update

Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and Cape Cod -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy