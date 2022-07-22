ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas governor hints at plan to deal with abortion amendment if it passes

By Rebekah Chung
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieRnE_0goV5ED200

TOPEKA, ( KSNT )— Just weeks away from the Primary Election, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is positioning herself for the General Election.

Kelly launched “Prosperity on the Plains,” a statewide economic development tour, on Thursday. The tour focuses on small businesses, spring-boarding off of the state’s recent Panasonic deal.

“Over the next few weeks, I’m going to be making a concerted effort – even more than usual – to visit businesses in every corner of the state to hear about what more my Administration can do to help them grow and expand,” Kelly said.

Hot temperatures raise concerns for workers out in sun all day

Kelly is expected to face off with Republican frontrunner, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, in November. But first, the state’s big abortion vote is just around the corner. Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion rights after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

If the Value Them Both amendment is approved , the future of abortion rights will be in the Republican-controlled Legislature’s hands. Kelly says she’s voting “no” on the amendment. She said she’s expecting lawmakers to introduce new legislation next year, if it passes.

“I just hope that I’m here to modify whatever comes forward,” Kelly told reporters Thursday.

If this amendment passes, political experts say whoever wins the Race for Governor will play a role in what laws go through. If Kansas lawmakers were to pass a ban on abortion , the next governor will have veto power.

82% of Kansas counties in ‘High’ COVID-19 spread rate

Kansas Capitol Bureau also reached out to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who has said he supports the amendment, for comment. Schmidt was not available for interview on Thursday.

