Wildfire at PTA Scorches 600 Acres

A new style of boot brush station could hep reduce the spread of a scourge that has wreaked havoc on Big Island ‘ōhiʻa forests. The new boot brush station was designed by Sean Moura, a wildlife biologist with Hawaiian Electric. Moura took an existing boot brush design and modified it to be more inviting and user-friendly. Hawaiian Electric is stepping up to help reduce the spread of the rapid ‘ōhiʻa death on Oʻahu through the fabrication and installation of the new boot brush station for trailheads.

HILO, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO