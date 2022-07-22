ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Wildfire at PTA Scorches 600 Acres

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of the Army firefighters and partner first responders are currently responding to a wildfire burning on Pōhakuloa range complex and training area. The fire began at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, near training area 22 (West...

KHON2

Man falls off cliff, airlifted in Papaikou

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department rescued a man who accidentally fell from a cliff while fishing in Papaikou on the Big Island. It happened around 5:35 p.m. Friday, July 22. Fire crews said the man was in his 20s. He was airlifted to safety. He was...
PAPAIKOU, HI
Fisherman Airlifted to Safety After Fall

A fisherman who fell off a cliff while fishing at Like Place in Papaikou Friday afternoon was airlifted to safety uninjured, the Hawaii Fire Department reported Saturday, July 23. The department reported that a male in his 20s fell while fishing around 5:30 p.m. and the department was able to...
PAPAIKOU, HI
600-Acre Brush Fire Reported At Pohakuloa Training Area

UPDATE – (8:15 p.m.) – The Hawaii Police Department reported the Daniel K. Inouye Highway is closed between Route 190 and Old Saddle Road due to the brush fire. Use Old Saddle Road as a detour, officials say. (BIVN) – Local and federal firefighters battled a 600-acre brush...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Salvation Army holds statewide back-to-school supplies drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August. Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper. For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.
HONOLULU, HI
New Boot Brush Stations Deployed on Oʻahu in Fight Against Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death

A new style of boot brush station could hep reduce the spread of a scourge that has wreaked havoc on Big Island ‘ōhiʻa forests. The new boot brush station was designed by Sean Moura, a wildlife biologist with Hawaiian Electric. Moura took an existing boot brush design and modified it to be more inviting and user-friendly. Hawaiian Electric is stepping up to help reduce the spread of the rapid ‘ōhiʻa death on Oʻahu through the fabrication and installation of the new boot brush station for trailheads.
HILO, HI
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for July 24, 2022

Cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Kona Low 0.0 feet 06:28 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:24 PM HST. Kawaihae Low 0.1 feet 06:23 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather. Mostly cloudy until 12 AM,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Vision For New Puna Learning Center Campus Pictured In EA

PUNA, Hawai'i - The Final Environmental Assessment illustrates the proposed construction of six new buildings over four phases at the Pāhoa campus. (BIVN) – An expansion of the Arts and Sciences Center in Pāhoa to include a new Community Learning Center is depicted in a Final Environmental Assessment published on July 23.
PAHOA, HI
Police: Hawaii Island couple wanted for questioning in connection with assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Puna couple wanted for questioning in connection with an assault. Authorities are looking for Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, 32, also known as Harley Parks, and Jaewin Boyd Gonsalves, 39, following an assault that happened in March at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
The Hilo Sessions (Vol.3) concert series Returns August 6

The Hilo Sessions (Vol. 3) Show: 7:00 PM – 11:59 p.m. Where: Hilo Axe Lounge, 301 Keawe St, Hilo, HI 96720. On Saturday, August 6, The Hilo Sessions (Vol.3) concert series returns with Unity and The Family Band, Green Flash, Tezkatlipoca, guest speaker Prizma, and live painter Reyn Grillo.
HILO, HI
Jimmy Yagi Vulcans camps returns to Hilo Community

One of Hilo’s summer stapled return to the community this week. The Jimmy Yagi Vulcans basketball camp began nearly 40 years ago, but because of the pandemic it had not been run to full capacity since 2019. Last year, they held the camp but with a very limited number of participants.
HILO, HI
Cabaret Musical Coming To Hilo July 29 – August 14

The Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART), the team behind the sold-out runs of “Avenue Q” and “Beauty and The Beast,” will open the groundbreaking Oscar, Grammy, and 8-time Tony Award-winning musical, “Cabaret” on Friday, July 29 at the East Hawaii Cultural Center. Ticket info is below.
HILO, HI

