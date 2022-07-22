ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Have you seen Dwayne Gerard?

By WPTV - Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Delray Beach. Delray Beach police said...

Palm Beach Daily News

Car crashes in Wellington; man found shot and wounded inside

WELLINGTON — A man was found shot and injured Friday evening in a car after the vehicle crashed on a Wellington street, police said Saturday. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash on Forest Hill Boulevard west of State Road 7 sometime before 10 p.m. to find two men in the car injured: One from the crash, and the other from a gunshot wound to his arm.
WELLINGTON, FL
Caught on camera: first a machete, then shot at point-blank range

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is lucky to be alive after being shot at point-blank range in Oakland Park last month. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage from the incident that took place on Monday, June 6, 2022. The BSO says the suspect and victim are seen briefly speaking with one another outside the store. Suddenly, the suspect removes a machete from his pants, showing it to the victim as the conversation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
1 killed, 3 transported after crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miramar, police said. Miramar Police units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Island Drive and Pembroke Road, early Sunday morning.
MIRAMAR, FL
2 displaced after home catches fire in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in a residential neighborhood in Lauderhill has left two people without a place to call home. Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along the 5300 block of Northwest 25th Street, late Sunday morning. Paramedics treated and released one person...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Detectives investigating vehicle crash in Wellington

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a vehicle crash at the Village of Wellington. The crash occurred Friday evening at Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of State Road 7. According to PBSO, deputies arrived at the scene and found two occupants injured. One of the victims suffering from...
WELLINGTON, FL
Delray Beach motorcyclist, 65, killed in US 27 crash near Weston

WESTON — A 65-year-old Delray Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 27 near Weston, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. The man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling south on U.S. 27 near mile post 39 at about 12:40 p.m. when he swerved toward the left shoulder of the highway for unknown reasons. He then fell off the motorcycle and onto the roadway, FHP said.
WESTON, FL
Smash-and-grab burglars caught on camera in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A pair of smash-and-grab car burglars didn't get very far with their new haul from a car in Port St. Lucie. A bystander with a cellphone captured the thieves in action in the parking lot of LA Fitness in St. Lucie West on Thursday afternoon and called 911.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Missing diver found unresponsive off Riviera Beach Marina

A missing diver was found unresponsive off the Riviera Beach Marina Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Officials said the diver, a caucasian man, was located by a dive boat named Narcosis. The diver was escorted to the marina and was unresponsive, the Coast Guard said. Officials did not...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease arrested

SUNRISE – A Sunrise police sergeant caught on camera attacking another officer during an arrest is now behind bars.Sgt. Christopher Pullease was taken into custody on several charges, including battery on an officer and tampering with evidence.His arrest comes after new evidence was found during "a joint criminal investigation that was conducted by the Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney's Office," the agency said.The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty five days after the Nov. 19 incident. The department said he will remain "on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation."The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him. The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed.Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.
SUNRISE, FL
Trina's 17-Year-Old Niece "Baby Suga" Fatally Shot In NW Miami

The Miami Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Trina’s 17-year-old niece, fondly known as Baby Suga. The rapper’s family confirmed the devastating news with TMZ, and reports the young girl was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”. Law enforcement and medical examiners responded...
MIAMI, FL

