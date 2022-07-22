ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Health Alert: Boil Water Warning Issued in North Jersey After Ecoli Found in Samples

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LEE, NJ – Veolia, the major water provider for North Jersey, has issued a boil water advisory for many of its customers. The company announced they had detected ecoli in water samples tested this...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 5

Justyna Maslach
5d ago

It's all coming from the chemtrails and haarpa they are dumping onto us. There is no spontaneouly occurring weather for quite sometime, all manipulated by this governments and the same is happening in NATO countries in Europe.

Reply(1)
4
peggy henderson
5d ago

the reporter spelt diarrhea completely wrong. check your spelling before posting the story. again. total lousy reporting. my god.

Reply
2
 

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

