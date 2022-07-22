ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport’s 11U Heads to States, Continuing Success as a Team

westportlocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestport’s 11U Baseball Team their sectionals this past weekend, continuing their success from last season into this year as...

westportlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

zip06.com

Ed and Jeff Crisafi Receive Inaugural Award for East Haven

East Haven softball Head Coach Ed Crisafi and Assistant Coach Jeff Crisafi recently received a distinction that was presented for the first time at the high school. Ed Crisafi and Jeff Crisafi were presented with East Haven High School’s inaugural Head and Assistant Coaches of the Year Award on the heels of a record-setting season for the Yellowjackets’ softball team.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Little leaguers staying cool and hydrated in championship game

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Beautiful summer weather means baseball season, and today Eyewitness News is checking out the little league games and finding out how they are staying cool. Shelton is taking on Southington South at Recreation Park Friday evening. It’s the big championship game for these little leaguers.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Oakdale Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Prize

Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000. Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi,...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
westportlocal.com

Trish Robinson, 64, Died; Former Westporter

Patricia (Trish) was born in Norwalk and raised in Westport, Connecticut. In 1977 she followed her parents out of Connecticut to settle in California, living in the South Bay for 44 years. Trish will be remembered for her love of animals, nature, photography, Patriots football, NASCAR, enjoying time spent with...
WESTPORT, CT
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies

SHELTON — The city has lost an educator, championship volleyball coach and owner of one of the longest running video stores in the country. Robert Achille, 64, a lifelong Shelton resident and owner of the iconic Video 7 on Kneen Street for more than three decades, died July 15 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

United Illuminating Planning Massive Infrastructure Replacement Project In Shelton, Derby, And Ansonia

ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON – United Illuminating’s century-old transmission lines-powering homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton-are in line for a major, modern-day makeover. A team from UI held an informational session Thursday (July 14) at Ansonia City Hall to discuss the ​‘Derby Junction to Ansonia 115-kV Transmission Line Rebuild Project.’
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
westportlocal.com

Lois Schine, 95, Died; Engineer, RTMer, Traveler, Westporter

Lois Gildersleeve Schine of Westport passed away at her home on July 7, 2022 surrounded by her family. Lois was born in 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to Daniel W. Gildersleeve and Florence Grimm Gildersleeve. The Gildersleeve family came to Massachusetts from England in 1635 and eventually settled in Connecticut. Lois...
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: Instagram star @TheShirleyTempleKing, Yankees’ Bernie Williams dine at different CT restaurants

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Instagram star and TV personality Leo Kelly of @TheShirleyTempleKing fame was at Happy Monkey on Greenwich Avenue with chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten last week reviewing the menu and having a Shirley! The popular 8-year-old, a Fairfield native and son of Lisa and Tom Kelly, has earned over 217,000 Instagram followers and his own line of beverages with his review of Shirley Temple drinks from different restaurants.
GREENWICH, CT
ctbites.com

CT Guide to Waterfront Dining: 50 + Restaurants With Water Views (2022 Edition)

There’s just something about the water. You feel it too, I know you do. Beautiful to be near at any time of the year, but when the temps climb? Bees to honey, baby. It cools, it nourishes, entertains, and soothes. Therefore, anything done near this natural wonder automatically gets, well, better- including dining. From picnics on the beach to fine dining with a beautiful view, your taste buds are sure to dance a little more. As this summer season is still in full-swing, there’s plenty of time to make a date and enjoy some delicious meals, from the simple pleasures of a boiled lobster eaten at a picnic table to meals with adorned cocktails, candlelight, and complex dishes-all enjoyed at the water’s edge.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Shoreline towns asked to reduce water by 15%: Connecticut Water

Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Water is asking clients out of a water system in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15%. The water system is quickly approaching a drought watch according to a release from Connecticut Water. It is the second of four levels in their drought response plan.
CLINTON, CT
westportlocal.com

High 90s: High Occupancy at Compo Beach

With temperatures stretching towards one hundred degrees, Compo Beach was packed as hundreds took their chances at sweltering in the sun before jumping into the Sound to cool off. A typical day for Westport as the usual hot sand and sharp rock dancing could be noticed up and down the shoreline as beachgoers through their hands up to the heat and Summer continues for the community. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Connecticut could reach record-high temperatures this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Weather experts and Connecticut officials are warning of the excessive heat expected this weekend with temperatures soaring to near record highs and the air feeling like more than 100 degrees in some areas. Across Connecticut, a heat advisory is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Route 8 in Shelton closed after crash

SHELTON — A stretch of Route 8 has been closed for hours after an early Sunday crash, according to officials. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a crash and truck fire caused the closure between Exits 11 and 10 on Route 8 southbound. The crash occurred before 5 a.m. Sunday.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Cheshire home invasion, 15 years later

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday marked 15 years since the horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her daughters, Hailey and Michaela, in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit Family Foundation, run by the […]
CHESHIRE, CT

