COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a TikTok that she was stranded in Kentucky. The young woman has around 10,500 followers on the social media platform.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO