Fairfax, VA

Fairfax animal shelter welcomes rescued beagles

fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two dozen dogs rescued from Envigo medical facility in...

www.fox5dc.com

mocoshow.com

Five Montgomery County Restaurants Win Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards in 2022

Nearly 3,200 restaurants around the world, including five right here in Montgomery County (listed below), have earned honors for their ambitious wine programs, bolstering their lists and cellars now that dining out has resumed. “After two challenging years, during which many customers took a long hiatus from dining out, restaurants are developing innovative ways to attract diners back, no matter their preferences. From wine flights to creative, quality “mocktails” and more, restaurants around the world are pulling out all the stops with their beverage programs to enhance the full dining experience, giving all wine lovers a reason to be excited about going out again.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fairfax, VA
Lifestyle
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fairfax (VA)

Fairfax, commonly called Fairfax City, is located in Virginia, just a few meters from the United States’s Capital. Fairfax city was incorporated in 1869 and currently has a population of approximately twenty-four thousand, one hundred and forty-six. Widely known for its abundance of attractions, Fairfax city is rated as...
FAIRFAX, VA
popville.com

Missed Connection – McLean Gardens

I met a gentleman named Peter outside of McLean Gardens. He was swapping a tire on his car and my foster puppy kept insisting on trying to help him. Hope the rest of his move went better than how it started!”. Ed. Note: If this is you, please email [email...
MCLEAN, VA
fox5dc.com

Maryland man killed after Lyft driver ends ride on highway

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Inside Nova

U.S. 29 closed in Warrenton as first responders coax person from bridge

Fauquier County sheriff's deputies and Warrenton town police officers closed U.S. 29 Saturday afternoon and successfully coaxed a suicidal person from a bridge. The sheriff's office was called to the 8200 block of the Eastern Bypass before 3:30 p.m. to assist Warrenton officers for a town resident experiencing a mental health crisis.
WARRENTON, VA
NBC Washington

Sunflower Fields Return to the DC Area: Where to Enjoy Them

It is summer in the D.C. area, which also means it is sunflower season. Sunflowers are one of the most beloved signs of late summer in the area. Farms in Maryland and Virginia go all out this season, including activities such as sunflower mazes and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of this special summer tradition.
CHAPTICO, MD
ffxnow.com

Free food alert: Insomnia Cookies gets grand opening in Fairfax

Tomorrow (Saturday), the late-night bakery chain will open the doors of its new location at University Mall (10669 Braddock Road, Suite D-7) with a 13-hour grand opening event — and yes, there will be free cookies. Throughout the grand opening, which will last from noon until 1 a.m., customers...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

Portion of Telegraph Road closed for downed power lines

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An overnight crash in Lorton, Virginia forced a road closure that could last several hours, according to officials. Fairfax County Police tweeted just before 8 a.m. Saturday that Telegraph Road would be closed between Fairfax County Parkway and Richmond Highway, attributing the closure to power lines in the road due to a car crashing into a utility pole. All four lanes of Telegraph Road between Telegraph Square and Lockport Road are blocked until the pole can be replaced.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

