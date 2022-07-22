Iowa man dies after mobile home fire

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A man is recovering after a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-35 in Story County. In a Facebook post, The Story County Sheriff's Office said they received multiple 911 calls around 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon regarding a single-vehicle rollover crash. Deputies were able to help the driver get out of the car.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a convenience store Tuesday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip in the 3900 block of SE 14th Street at about 6:15 a.m. Police said some sort of argument preceded the stabbing and...
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) — The mayor of Cedar Falls says the city is planning a celebration of life next month, in honor of the three victims killed in Friday'sMaquoketa Caves State Park tragedy, KCRG reports. Tyler Schmidt, his wife Sarah and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula, died in the...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — At more than 60 feet long, it takes a few seconds to roll out the newest tool in the West Des Moines Fire Department's arsenal. The new fire truck, which is a Pierce tractor-drawn aerial fire truck, can carry water and more than twice the equipment of a pumper truck, and it is equipped with a ladder to reach tall buildings can use its ladder to reach tall buildings.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators are actively working to find a motive after three family members were killed atMaquoketa Caves State Park. Forty-two-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died in what appears to be a random act of violence. The suspected gunman, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska, is also among the dead.
AMES, Iowa — An Ames man is charged with attempted murder after police say he drove a teenage gunman to the scene of aMemorial Day shooting. According to police, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh and the 15-year-old boy are members of the same gang. Court documents say Conteh knew the boy...
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Iowa DNR has announced that Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen on Thursday, July 28. According to a release, the campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31, have been notified and refunded. The park closed after three...
DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue. Police say the boy fell to...
(AP)- The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members, including a 6-year-old girl, at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why?. Investigators have said the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recounting the terror at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Felicia Coe was camping at the park last week with her boyfriend and his 16- and 11-year-old sons. She says Friday was supposed to be a beautiful day exploring caves and nature before it took a turn for the worst.
(Webster City, IA) — The body of a Polk City woman who was reported missing late last week has been discovered in rural Hamilton County. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons reported that a parked vehicle was in a field drive Monday morning north of Ellsworth. The car was registered to Sara Figgins of Polk City. After a search of the area, the deputies found the body of Figgins. There is no suspicion of foul play and no threat to the public. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) — An Iowa community is remembering thevictims of a deadly campground shooting and rallying around a 9-year-old boy who survived the attack. Cedar Falls residents Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, along with their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were killed in the Friday shooting. KCRG reports Cedar Falls...
Two people have now been charged in the robbery of an Iowan woman who won over $10,000 at Prairie Meadows Casino Tuesday. Des Moines Police have arrested and charged a second suspect for allegedly robbing the 71-year-old woman. 29-year-old Jared Fernand Shoning was charged with First Degree Robbery, First Degree Theft, and Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony on Friday.
A vehicle left the roadway of northbound U.S. Highway 169 in Minburn early Saturday and crashed through a fence and into a garage. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office is releasing no information about the incident at this hour, including the number and condition of victims. The crash occurred shortly...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Politicians in Washington, D.C. heard the story of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about attacks on police Tuesday morning. The Iowa State Patrol Trooper was shot and killed while responding to a call in Grundy Center in April 2021....
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Des Moines neighbors are upset over a gun shop that has now been approved to do business. “It's not really about guns to me,” said Terrace Hill neighbor Rob Whitehead. Whitehead is upset. He and many of his neighbors don’t want Travis Aslin...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is getting $51 million from the federal government to build a statewide network of charging stations for electric cars. However, before Iowa gets the money, the state has to submit a plan for the network by Aug. 1. The Department of Transportation says many...
