Milwaukee is a city of opportunity—if you live in the right neighborhood. The proof is mapped out in blue and white . This map (left; accessible at uwm.maps.arcgis.com ) was made as part of the Mapping Opportunity for the Milwaukee Metro Area project. Created by UWM Center for Economic Development graduate fellows Tathagato Chakraborty and Yotala Oszkay as a collaborative project, the interactive guide is a visual representation of opportunity available to residents in each U.S. Census tract listed in Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs. The map expands to the four-county Milwaukee Metropolitan region including Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO