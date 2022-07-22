ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Laugh-In’ star Ruth Buzzi suffers ‘devastating’ series of strokes

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
Ruth Buzzi, a regular on the 1960s comedy series “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” is battling a series of “devastating strokes,” according to her husband.

Buzzi, 85, starred in 139 episodes of “Laugh-In” between 1967 and 1973, according to IMDb.com. She perfected several characters, most notably the sour-faced, purse-swinging Gladys Ormphby. The news of her strokes was shared on her personal Facebook page by her husband of 43 years, Kent Perkins.

Perkins posted a photo of Buzzi from her last birthday, People reported. She turns 86 on Sunday.

“This photo was from nearly a year ago on Ruthie’s birthday,” Perkins wrote on the comedian’s official Facebook page. “She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated.”

Playing spinster Ormphby and wearing a hairnet, Buzzi would counter the leering advances of “dirty old man” Tyrone F. Horneigh, played by Arte Johnson, with her purse. Buzzi won a Golden Globe and received five Emmy Award nominations during her career, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Buzzi won the Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in 1973, according to IMDb.com. Her work on “Laugh-In” also resulted in a pair of Primetime Emmy Nominations in 1969 and 1972, according to the Morning News.

Buzzi also appeared in “The Dean Martin Show” (1973-74), “Love, American Style” (1970-73), “Medical Center” (1973-76) and also starred in several “Sesame Street” productions, according to the newspaper.

She retired to the North Texas area with Perkins, who is from Fort Worth. They currently live in a 9,800-square-foot plantation-style home in Stephenville, according to the Morning News.

©2022 Cox Media Group

