Ottumwa, IA

John Deere leaves Ottumwa

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

www.kcrg.com

Cindy Edwards
2d ago

This is so sad, people in the US need to boycott John Deere and buy American made.

Greg Haefner
2d ago

Im sure thats why they settled the contract..they knew they where pulling out

Mark Barron
2d ago

misleading headline, yes, while some old production lines are being moved to Mexico, the plan is to start development on new projects in ottumwa

kiwaradio.com

RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed East

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KDHL AM 920

38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong

The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Survey shows more bullying in N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Several types of bullying behaviors are on the rise in N’West Iowa, according to data in the most recent Iowa Youth Survey Report. The findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health Sept. 28-Nov. 19, were released in May.
Davenport Journal

DNR Director issues a statement in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Jackson County, IOWA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director, Kayla Lyon, released the following statement:. “I, as well as the DNR staff, am devastated for the families impacted by the tragic incident at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa State Parks will continue.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

$3.5 million assigned to improving the Cedar Valley Nature Trail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Economic Development Authority is putting $3.5 million towards completing the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. The funds will help pave 16 miles of gravel between Urbana and La Porte City, completing the 52-mile trail between Waterloo and Cedar Rapids. The trail passes through 11 cities and five counties.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Chariton Leader

See the stroke death rate in Iowa

Investigated the stroke death rate in Iowa using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

(AP) - Police say three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Why Iowa voters are being asked if EMS is an essential service

IOWA — Many emergency medical services agencies across Iowa are facing shortages in staff, with rural areas seeing the most impact. Leaders are looking to designate EMS an essential service in their communities. A state law enacted last year would allow counties to do so by holding a referendum. If residents vote to make EMS […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Long, Hot Days Worse For Iowans With Dementia

(West Des Moines, IA) — While prolonged hot weather can irritate us all, it can be worse for people living with dementia. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they’re more sensitive to temperature changes and can become more easily agitated and anxious. If they only have fans, you might consider taking them somewhere that’s air conditioned, like a senior center or a shopping mall. Even when the sun goes down, it can still be quite hot and humid, so take precautions at night, too. Make sure they’re sleeping in a cool, comfortable place — and Livingston suggests staying overnight when it’s particularly hot to make sure they’re okay and that they don’t wander off or get confused.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

3 arrested on drug charges in Ringgold County

(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County, Saturday, said that on July 14, 2022 a search warrant was executed at 304 South Douglas, in Mount Ayr, a rental home owned by Rodney, David, and Don Zollman. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol. Several firearms were seized from the property as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The following individuals have been arrested and charges have been filed.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Knoxville man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say the motorcyclist killed in a crash on the south side of the city on Wednesday evening was a Knoxville man. 39-year-old Jason Thomas Smith was hit-and-killed at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say...
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Dems changes to keep caucuses first might give too much ground

Proposal seems to resemble primary more than caucus in some ways. Progress comes on federal legislation that would make the United States more competitive in the microchip industry. Illinois tightens the rules for getting a firearm owners identification card, and the future of the Iowa caucuses for the Democratic Party remains in limbo.
IOWA STATE

