Athletics-Former javelin Olympic champion Walcott exits early, Chopra soars

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
EUGENE, Ore., July 21 (Reuters) - Former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago failed to advance out of javelin qualification at the World Championships on Thursday, as India's Neeraj Chopra bettered his own Olympic gold-winning effort to advance.

Walcott, who won in London and picked up bronze in Rio, could only reach 78.87 metres in Eugene, Oregon, finishing eighth in his group to miss Saturday's final.

Chopra threw for 88.39 metres on his opening attempt, exceeding the 87.58 metres he produced in Tokyo, where he became the first Indian to claim an individual gold in athletics and earn superstardom. read more

Defending world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada had the best throw of the day, reaching 89.91 metres.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon Editing by Shri Navaratnam

