ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Even after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump refused to admit election was over

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tf4YG_0goUyFEs00

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump refused to admit in a speech the day after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that the 2020 election was over and that he had lost, according to new video shown on Thursday by the House committee investigating the attack.

"I don't want to say the election is over," Trump said in footage recorded as he rehearsed a Jan. 7, 2021, speech that White House staff wrote in the hope of encouraging calm after a mob of the then-president's supporters launched the deadly attack intended to overturn his election defeat.

The previously unseen footage was broadcast during Thursday's hearing of the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

"I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the elections over, OK?" Trump said. Unseen off-camera, his oldest daughter Ivanka could be heard helping revise the speech text.

In the version of the address that was aired at the time, Trump simply said, "Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20."

The hearing on Thursday focused on what members said was Trump's failure to act for the 187 minutes between the end of his inflammatory speech at a rally urging supporters to march on the Capitol, and the release of a video telling them to go home. read more

Reporting by Moira Warburton, Doina Chiacu and Rose Horowitch in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

The Bee hive
2d ago

That's what happens when you let a self entitled person who has no background in politics into the White House. Made American worse.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
HuffPost

Jared Kushner Said He Was About To Shower When McCarthy Called About Jan. 6 Riot

Jared Kushner was about to hop into the shower as supporters of his father-in-law tried to overthrow U.S. democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. In testimony aired during Thursday night’s hearing of the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, Kushner said he had the shower on when he was contacted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about the escalating violence as Congress met to certify the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot
Vice

How Doomed Is Steve Bannon?

Steve Bannon will finally get his day in court on Monday. And the outlook’s not great for “Sloppy Steve,” to use the nickname dropped on him by the man Bannon risked his freedom to protect—former President Donald Trump. Bannon is facing two misdemeanor counts of contempt...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Reuters

506K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy