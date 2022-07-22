ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai central bank pledges gradual monetary policy adjustments

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will prevent inflation from rising sharply, but at the same time ensure that any monetary policy adjustments are gradual, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a news conference on Friday.

The BOT is expected to raise its key interest rate from a record low of 0.50% at its next meeting on Aug.10.

