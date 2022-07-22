Teens earn college credit during a Great Smokies Experience

Some teens earning college credit this summer aren’t just sitting in classrooms listening to lectures. They’re kayaking the Little River, hiking to Mount Le Conte, catching salamanders and listening to the Boogertown Gap band.

“The Great Smokies Experience is supposed to be about the experience,” noted Andrew Gunnoe, coordinator of the 11-day program for rising high school students and recent gradutes.

“This is just amazing,” said Jackson Berry, a rising junior from Charleston, South Carolina, who along with a dozen others moved into Maryville College dorms at the end of last week and into the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont in the national park this week.

Throughout the program the students learn from college faculty as well as Tremont’s teacher naturalists and staff from Mountain Challenge, an outdoor experience program based on the college campus.

While Maryville College is working on a plan to offer all of its students a Smokies experience, this is the eighth year MC has partnered with Tremont and Mount Challenge to offer a program for up to 13 high schoolers. Successful completion earns participants credit for Maryville’s Introduction to Environmental Issues and Sustainability Studies course.

GSE took a two-year break in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. Gunnoe said he didn’t want to sacrifice the connections students make by living together in the dorms, a bond that was evident early in this year’s group. Catelee Crow, a Mountain Challenge fellow, said she was still leading an icebreaker when they began building on each other’s ideas for an activity.

The learning happens throughout the day, with readings at night. During a short walk to where they would catch salamanders on Tuesday, July 19, the high schoolers engaged in three “pair and share” activities, talking with a partner about questions such as what biotic and abiotic factors they would observe in the ecosystem.

The students share a love of the outdoors. Josiah Stowell, a rising junior at Alcoa High School, already is considering a career in environmental restoration.

On Saturday, July 18, they paddled kayaks on the Little River from the Sevierville Road bridge to River John’s River Island, learning more about the watershed.

Ion McDonald of Timonium, Maryland, is very familiar with the Chesapeake Bay watershed from her experiences at NorthBay, an environmental education program in Maryland. When that program was closed this year she chose the Great Smokies Experience, which dovetails with her desire to see more national parks.

Lou Royce, a rising senior in West Palm Beach, Florida, usually comes to this area at least once a year. “I love the Smokies,” she said.

About half of this year’s participants are from East Tennessee, with others from New York, Illinois and Georgia.

Gunnoe, an assistant professor of sociology at Maryville College, talked with the students about the region’s history and its people. Over the course of the program they’ll hear from about half a dozen Maryville College faculty members with expertise in biology, history and sustainability.

They’ll consider water and air quality, biodiversity and ecological systems. Before leaving Tremont on Sunday they’ll have time to think about how the Great Smokies Experience connects to their world.

“You could learn for years in a classroom and never have it click,” Gunnoe said. Learning about a watershed is different when you are sitting in a kayak on the Little River, taking a sip of water and looking at the pipe that draws water to the nearby treatment facility.