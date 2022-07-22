ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Road extension for Partnership Park South developments gets final sign off

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Maryville planning commissioners gave the final go ahead for the extension of Partnership Parkway, a roadway that dissects one of the city’s main industrial areas — Partnership Park South.

The industrial park is in west Maryville off West Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The extension will add about 2,000 feet to the existing portion of Partnership Parkway, from the intersection with Fred Lawson Road to a closed turn-around stopped short of an intersection with West Odell Lane.

Using the extension to provide direct access to property should encourage more development in the industrial park.

The planning commission was in favor of the preliminary plan for the extension last August. In order to approve the request, planning commissioners had to grant a variance to allow the cul-de-sac, because it is nearly four times the length that is allowed.

Former reporting from The Daily Times states that municipal law didn’t distinguish between industrial, commercial or residential areas for the cul-de-sac stipulation. Reporting added that commissioners believed granting a variance to allow the extension was best for the industrial park.

Connecting to Odell Lane wasn’t the best option, since it would potentially open the neighborhood streets to heavy industrial traffic. Properties in the park will also likely be subdivided into at least 20 acre pieces, so the extension won’t have as many access points to developments as a residential or commercial area would.

The Industrial Development Board of Blount County owns over 100 acres in the area that is mostly planned to be sold for profit. Some of the properties have already been sold.

In industrial parks like Partnership Park South, the IDB improves land to make it more attractive to developers or investors before selling it.

Directly to the south of the roadway extension, Amazon owns 51 acres where the second warehouse announced in Blount County is nearly complete. Coded as Project Shamrock, the warehouse will be a sortation facility.

To the north of the extension, developer Zappa Properties Partnership still owns one property and sold another to Alter’d State that were both originally owned by the IDB.

Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels said Alter’d State bought the property to house the company’s logistics division. Real estate data shows the 10.3 acres sold for $5.9 million in January.

The other property is 6.4 acres that edges Odell Lane. Daniels said Zappa is investing in the property to draw in a manufacturer, more than likely. And while no company has announced plans to purchase it, he said one did mention interest.

Comments / 0

 

