Townsend hosting candidate forum next Thursday

The city of Townsend is hosting a public Meet-the-Candidates forum for the city commission candidates at 6 p.m. July 28 in City Hall, 123 Tiger Drive.

A release from the city states that the forum will allow Townsend residents to interact with each of the four candidates who are competing for three open seats.

City Manager Danny Williamson will moderate the event, and each candidate will give a brief background of themselves and their vision for Townsend. Williamson will then ask the candidates questions submitted by the public.

The release states to submit questions to city staff through email to gayla@cityoftownsend.com or in person at City Hall before the event starts.