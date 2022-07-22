ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Townsend hosting candidate forum next Thursday

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

The city of Townsend is hosting a public Meet-the-Candidates forum for the city commission candidates at 6 p.m. July 28 in City Hall, 123 Tiger Drive.

A release from the city states that the forum will allow Townsend residents to interact with each of the four candidates who are competing for three open seats.

City Manager Danny Williamson will moderate the event, and each candidate will give a brief background of themselves and their vision for Townsend. Williamson will then ask the candidates questions submitted by the public.

The release states to submit questions to city staff through email to gayla@cityoftownsend.com or in person at City Hall before the event starts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Townsend, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The Forum#Tiger#Election Local
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
349
Followers
278
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy