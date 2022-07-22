Dueling rallies for GOP gubernatorial hopefuls to be held in Arizona

PHOENIX — It was a sweltering Arizona evening in late June, and Kari Lake was standing on a stage in a church community center in front of a giant poster of Kari Lake. The promotional material for Lake’s campaign for governor featured Lake’s head and shoulders, floating alongside Donald Trump’s head and shoulders, with a quote from Trump: “Kari Lake is fantastic. She is going to win big.”
July 2022 — As we move into election season, residents may be seeing some new names on the political signs that are blossoming on just about every street corner in Phoenix. In many cases, the names aren’t new to the game, just new to the district. So, what’s up?
Guest host Luke Cilano interviews Steve Zipperman about who he is, and why he is the best choice for the Arizona State Senate seat. Steve is a veteran, a small business owner, and a lawyer. He says that he understands how to read statutory language, and has negotiated contracts before.
(KYMA, KECY) - Turning a blind eye. Those are the words from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey toward the Biden Administration and others surrounding the current crisis at the southern border. The Governor took to Twitter on Thursday night to specifically call out the New York City Mayor - Eric Adams...
PHOENIX — While hitting the campaign trail, Republican Senate candidate Jim Lamon made a final push with voters at a bevy of speaking engagements Thursday. Inside AJI Sporting Goods in Apache Junction, Lamon was “laser” focused in on the border. “We cannot allow this drug flow coming...
PHOENIX — A federal judge has heard arguments from both sides in a lawsuit involving election tabulation machines in Arizona. The lawsuit pits two high-profile candidates against each other, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake and Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs, who is also Secretary of State. Lake, along with...
Karrin Taylor Robson’s campaign says the Republican candidate for governor didn’t hop on a private plane for an 11-minute flight from one Valley suburb to another to attend a campaign event Friday, despite claims from Democrats that she did exactly that. “Neither Karrin nor any other participants in...
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for Coconino National Forest on Wednesday after monsoon storms left flooding in parts of the region. Through the declaration, more states resources were made available for response and recovery efforts, adding onto the deployment of the Arizona National Guard last Saturday.
Housing advocacy group Up for Growth has reported Arizona’s housing underproduction totals 122,683 homes, an increase of 1,377% in the last 10 years. Up for Growth claims its 2022 Housing Underproduction in the United States report is the most detailed analysis of local housing underproduction ever produced. According to...
PHOENIX — The Arizona Commerce Authority announced earlier this month the allocation of $100 million in broadband grants to 20 awardees in rural and urban Arizona to increase connections for underserved areas. Through the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program launched last November by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, $75.7 million...
If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Economic Security say their review has found that a lot of people who received unemployment payments in Arizona didn't actually qualify for unemployment, even though they were initially told that they did. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Thick-billed parrots on a branch.(AZGFD) (Pinal County, AZ) Arizona was once home to one of two parrot species occurring naturally in the contiguous U.S. Though the last known Carolina parakeet died in 1918, thick-billed parrots live on in Mexico, some tantalizingly close to the Arizona border.
The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is urging residents of 10 Arizona counties to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge again. More than two-thirds of Arizona’s counties reported high levels, including Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties. This means masks are recommended in public indoor areas. No...
PHOENIX — Tonto National Forest on Friday became the latest in Arizona to roll back all fire restrictions due to lowered danger brought on by monsoon storms. The forest northeast of the Valley joined the Coconino and Prescott national forests in having no restrictions. Tonto National Forest moved from...
A container holds several vials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a distribution event at Tucson Medical Center on Jan. 15, 2021. The weekly report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ten of Arizona's 15 counties are now classified as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19.
Comments / 3