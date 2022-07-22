ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Dueling rallies for GOP gubernatorial hopefuls to be held in Arizona

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Two rallies: one by Former President Trump and one by Former Vice...

www.fox10phoenix.com

3

HuffPost

Kari Lake Walked Away From A Career In Journalism. Now She's Running For Governor By Bashing The Media.

PHOENIX — It was a sweltering Arizona evening in late June, and Kari Lake was standing on a stage in a church community center in front of a giant poster of Kari Lake. The promotional material for Lake’s campaign for governor featured Lake’s head and shoulders, floating alongside Donald Trump’s head and shoulders, with a quote from Trump: “Kari Lake is fantastic. She is going to win big.”
ARIZONA STATE
northcentralnews.net

Do you know who your legislator is?

July 2022 — As we move into election season, residents may be seeing some new names on the political signs that are blossoming on just about every street corner in Phoenix. In many cases, the names aren’t new to the game, just new to the district. So, what’s up?
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Lamon pushing hard as August primary approaches

PHOENIX — While hitting the campaign trail, Republican Senate candidate Jim Lamon made a final push with voters at a bevy of speaking engagements Thursday. Inside AJI Sporting Goods in Apache Junction, Lamon was “laser” focused in on the border. “We cannot allow this drug flow coming...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Federal judge holds hearing on Arizona voting tabulation machines

PHOENIX — A federal judge has heard arguments from both sides in a lawsuit involving election tabulation machines in Arizona. The lawsuit pits two high-profile candidates against each other, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake and Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs, who is also Secretary of State. Lake, along with...
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Arizona Housing Deficit Up More Than 1,300%

Housing advocacy group Up for Growth has reported Arizona’s housing underproduction totals 122,683 homes, an increase of 1,377% in the last 10 years. Up for Growth claims its 2022 Housing Underproduction in the United States report is the most detailed analysis of local housing underproduction ever produced. According to...
ARIZONA STATE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Top Places to Live in Arizona

If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona DES seeking millions back in unemployment payments

Officials with the Arizona Department of Economic Security say their review has found that a lot of people who received unemployment payments in Arizona didn't actually qualify for unemployment, even though they were initially told that they did. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
ARIZONA STATE
Timothy Rawles

The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona health officials: Wear masks indoors

The Arizona Department of Health Services is urging residents of 10 Arizona counties to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge again. More than two-thirds of Arizona’s counties reported high levels, including Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties. This means masks are recommended in public indoor areas. No...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Two-thirds of Arizona has high COVID transmission rates

A container holds several vials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a distribution event at Tucson Medical Center on Jan. 15, 2021. The weekly report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ten of Arizona's 15 counties are now classified as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19.
TUCSON, AZ

