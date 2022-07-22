ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winds cause damage, knock out power in parts of West MI

WOOD
 3 days ago

Storms moving through West Michigan...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

Cleanup continues after weekend storms

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across West Michigan Saturday night, as storms rolled through the area. The storm left significant damage in its tracks. (July 24, 2022)
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Thunderstorms hit West Michigan with High Winds and Hail

Strong to severe thunderstorms pushed through West Michigan Saturday night, bringing strong winds, isolated hail and heavy rain. Trees and wires were down in Grand Rapids (mostly on the West side and Belknap areas), Allendale, Walker southwest of Hastings, Decatur, Charlotte, near Holland and near Kalamazoo. Driving home northbound on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 072322

Severe storms swept though West Michigan Saturday night. Another storm area will come through Sunday which may produce some gusty winds. After that, weather clears up going into the rest of the week. (July 23, 2022)
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Explore Michigan’s most visited state park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some of the most popular destinations in West Michigan are the beautiful beaches, and a favorite among many,is Holland State Park! It’s the most visited state park in Michigan and each summer, thousands come to swim in the cool waters of Lake Michigan, take pictures of Big Red Lighthouse, and take in a sunset over the Big Lake. There’s so much to see and do, and so many trails to explore. We met up with the Holland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to learn more!
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Patagonia debuts West Michigan campers’ documentary

Patagonia debuts West Michigan campers’ documentary. GOP gubernatorial candidates split on whether Trump …. W MI doctors: Biden diagnosis shows COVID still circulating. Winds cause damage, knock out power in parts of West …. Ask Ellen: Why does water turn white when waves break?. Michgian motorists encouraged to ‘buckle...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Milk Mean More for Michigan Communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Milk Means More I scream! You scream! We all scream for Ice Cream! Especially now as July is national Ice Cream Month. While we enjoy ice cream during the summer it is important to remember just where our ice cream comes from. Milk means More has partnered with many local farmers to support children in their communities. They recognize the importance of supporting local teachers and children as they help to build a brighter future. Nothing is sweeter than the taste of ice cream on a hot summer day and nothing is better than supporting our local community members.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
