ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Mary and Lee Turner

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBEIW_0goUvoTS00

Mary Turner completed her journey in this life and entered the house of her LORD on June 26th, 2022. Her faithful husband Lee Turner, told her before she passed he would be right behind her. He followed her to glory less than three weeks later, on July 14th.

Mary was born Marilynne Helm on September 5th, 1940 in Port Huron, Michigan. Lee was born December 31, 1928 in Kokomo, Indiana.

They were married on August 4th, 1983, after the passing of Lee's first wife Virginia McCarter whom he married in 1947, and Mary's first husband Donald Rebitzke whom she married in 1961. Lee and Mary's marriage blended two families. They are survived by their four children: Sandy, Kregg, Doug, and Rob; seven grandchildren: Eileen, Jonathon, Lindsey, Elizabeth, Collin, Austin and David; and five great grandchildren. Mary is survived by her siblings, Phyllis, Robert, and Gayle and preceded in death by her brother Jack. Lee was preceded by his sister Jo Ann.

Lee served in the Army as a paratrooper (101st Airborne), stationed in Japan shortly after WWII. After receiving a medical discharge he graduated from Indiana Business College. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy from California Graduate School of Theology in Glendale, CA in 1986. He also served as the President of the Association of Institutional Development Officers from 1976-1980, and was a Trustee of Western Baptist College in Salem, OR from 1985-1990. He was wrote several Christian books which are available from Grace Fellowship International. Lee was an instrument rated pilot and avid golfer.

Lee and Mary were active in Grace Bible Church of Sun City after Lee retired from the Ministry. While in Indiana Lee Pastored Tri Lakes Baptist Church and was vice president of development at Cedarville University in Cedarville OH until 1980 when he accepted a call to pastor Valley of the Sun Baptist Church in Phoenix, AZ.

Mary embraced people with her quick smile and engaging laughter. She will always be remembered for her loving, straight-forward guidance and living out the Gospel. She made a deep impact with the example she left. She taught her children to love Jesus and enjoy life to the fullest. She was always there for others, jumping in helping young mothers with child care and house cleaning. A friend told how Mary made the tedious job of unpacking after moving fun by doing a song and dance every time a box was emptied and put away. Mary instructed her granddaughter that she did not want a typical funeral with people dressed in black crying. She wanted a party with people sharing memories and praising God that she was with Jesus.

Lee and Mary welcome friends and family to the party to share in the celebration of their lives together, on December 3rd, 2022. For details contact Sandy Ermel 602-670-1341.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Arizona Society
City
Sun City, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Society
State
Indiana State
TODAY.com

It's a boy! '1000-Lb. Sisters' star Amy Slaton welcomes 2nd child

Amy Slaton from "1000-Lb. Sisters" has welcomed her second child, a boy named Glenn Allen Halterman, with husband Michael. “The wait is finally over... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," she told TODAY in a statement. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Soaps In Depth

Josh Kelly Reveals Why Cody Is Interested in Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Cody definitely got off on the wrong foot with Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL after knocking her into the pool when he parachuted into the Society Setups party. But the daredevil is bound and determined to get to know the beautiful doctor, and arranged with Spinelli to make sure that they matched on the dating app so they could go out. Unfortunately, that also didn’t go very well!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy