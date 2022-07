GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the wake of a storm with up to 60 mph winds that tore through West Michigan Saturday night, thousands are now faced with cleaning up storm damage. Many will be looking for crews to help with the jobs too big to handle alone, like tree trimming or debris removal — but the Better Business Bureau warns there may be people trying to take advantage of this need.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO