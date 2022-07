TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Latino organizations are criticizing and supporting Governor Greg Abbott's new Executive Order empowering National Guard members and State Troopers to return migrants to federal border crossings in Texas.The Governor's order doesn't declare an invasion and doesn't authorize the state authorities to deport those who entered the U.S. illegally.Rudy Rosales, Texas state director, LULAC said Friday, "The Governor does not have it within his authority to make such an executive order, number one. Number two, the fact that he continues to label this as an invasion, rather than a humanitarian crisis. He's just placating his base. He's playing...

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO