Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Votes to Remove Blood Quantum from Enrollment Requirements

redlakenationnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNESOTA-On Wednesday, 7,470 enrolled citizens of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe (MCT) voted in a non-binding referendum on whether to remove or keep the blood quantum requirement to be enrolled in the...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Dipes
2d ago

Blood quantums were originally put in place by Federal Govt because they knew generations down the road would fail to qualify and make extinct slowly. Common sense math.

WTIP

Minnesota Chippewa move closer to changing blood quantum requirements

Nearly 64 percent of members of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe (MCT) who voted on a referendum this summer said they would like to see changes on a number of tribal enrollment issues, including blood quantum requirements that could play a significant role in future membership and the overall population of the six-nation tribe.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Chippewa Tribe members vote to eliminate blood quantum

Members of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have voted in a historic advisory referendum to eliminate a requirement that enrolled members must have 25 percent tribal blood. Out of nearly 7,800 ballots cast, 64 percent of voters said the “blood quantum” requirement should be removed from the tribe's constitution, which was adopted under pressure from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs in the early 1960s.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Nation returns Darrell Seki to chair position in close race

Voters of the Red Lake Nation returned Darrell G. Seki, Sr. to the chairman's position, according to unofficial results. The outcome was close. The unofficial tally from the run-off election shows Seki defeating Floyd "Buck" Jourdain, a former chair, by just 102 votes. An even closer result was seen during...
RED LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

VP Kamala Harris pens letter to Gov. Tim Walz, touting federal internet service program

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to get out the word that there are hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who are eligible for a federal high-speed internet program.In the letter, Harris talks about the creation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For eligible households, the program gives discounts of up to $30 per month for internet bills or $75 for households on tribal lands. There's also a one-time $100 discount on purchases of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer. "To lower the cost of internet further, our Administration secured commitments from internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP. As a result, millions of working families can now get high-speed internet without paying a dime," Harris said. Harris says that, based on the latest data, there are around 607,000 eligible Minnesotans who have not yet claimed their ACP benefit. For more information on eligibility, finding the right plan and signing up, go to GetInternet.gov.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Governor Walz vows to crack down on gun violence

Minnesota governor Tim Walz addressed the recent gun violence today, and all the crime that's been breaking out across the state. KIMT News 3's Alex LaShomb tells us what Walz said and the plan to address the rise in violence.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

So far, Minnesota avoids recent national uptick in COVID cases

On Wednesday we learned that both President Joe Biden and Sen. Tina Smith have COVID-19. This is on the heels of learning that the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tested positive. While all were fully vaccinated and boosted, which may be helping...
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

THE MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN’S AFFAIRS AND POLK COUNTY VETERAN’S SERVICE CENTER IS OFFERING POST-9/11 VETERAN SERVICE BONUSES TO ELIGIBLE VETERANS

The 2022 Polk County Veteran’s Service Center and the Minnesota Department of Veteran’s Affairs (MDVA) are now offering a post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus to eligible Veterans that are currently serving service members or a part of Veterans’ beneficiaries. The service bonus comes in three award levels and is available until the end of June 2024 or until the funds have been exhausted, with the payments being processed on the week of July 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Child Care Economic Development Grants Now Open for Applications

St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) launched the latest round of Child Care Economic Development Grants. These grants authorize $4.85 million over two fiscal years for grants to community partners to increase quality child care providers to support economic development across Minnesota. A total of $2.425 million will be available in this second round of funding; $2.425 million was awarded previously to 14 projects.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

See the stroke death rate in Minnesota

Investigated the stroke death rate in Minnesota using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Two NE Wisconsin counties under high COVID-19 community levels

FRIDAY 7/22/2022 2:07 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,552,695 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,195 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,552,685 1,550,771 (+1,689) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,458 (64.6%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
KFYR-TV

Super weed discovered in another ND county

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A noxious ‘super weed’ has been discovered in another county in North Dakota. Palmer amaranth was discovered in Traill County in the eastern part of the state, marking the 15th county to have reported the weed. Experts say it can be spread through animal feed, wildlife, bedding and manure, equipment and machinery, and contaminated seed mixes.
BISMARCK, ND
1390 Granite City Sports

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission won’t end absentee ballot guidance, lawmakers furious

(The Center Square) – The disagreement over Wisconsin’s law on absentee ballots could be headed for court. Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, on Thursday directed his staff to look at any and all options after the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it will not abide by the legislature’s decision to stop telling local election clerks they can fill in missing information on absentee ballots, a practice also called "curing."
WISCONSIN STATE

