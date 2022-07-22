Vista hotel proposal gets green light from Columbia commission

NEWBERRY — Anyone who enjoys visiting Lynch’s Woods Park should be aware of a few upcoming closures. The good news is the majority of trails will remain open to visitors. Newberry has been selected as a Spartan Race location and while the bulk of set-up and events will take place on the Johnson Farm (adjoining the park), there will be some race routes and obstacles that will bring racers through Lynch’s Woods. Therefore, beginning July 25, the inner gates for the gravel road that loops around the perimeter of the park will be closed.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO