UTICA — A Utica teenager is accused of burglarizing a home on Jay Street, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said a 16-year-old male, whose identity was not released, broke into a home in the 800 block of Jay St. in early July and stole electronics, jewelry and cash. Police said the burglary occurred during a few hour window when the family was away from the home.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO