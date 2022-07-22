ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Hastings seeks public input as it starts developing comprehensive plan

By Michael Shively
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, NE — Hastings is getting to work on its roadmap for the future. The city kicked off its efforts to build a new comprehensive plan with a public meeting Thursday night. The city hired Marvin Planning Consultants to lead the effort. President Keith Marvin says the plan will offer both...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

KSNB Local4

Book sale benefits the Grand Island Public Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public Library and its foundation held the first day of their “Friends of the Library” book sale on Friday. All books available to purchase were either donated by community members or the library itself. The sale proceeds will benefit the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

CHI Health Good Samaritan gets state-of-the-art $2.6 million scanner

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan has added a new $2.6 million positron emission tomography-computed tomography imaging system. The technology’s high-tech images capture changes at the cellular level, identifying diseases like cancer in their earliest stages. The system was funded by an anonymous donation to the Good Samaritan...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Free admission to State Fair available Aug. 30

Thanks to a new partnership between the Nebraska State Fair and News Channel Nebraska, everyone who attends the fair Aug. 30 will get in free, as long as they display an app at the gate. The Nebraska-based media company announced Friday that it will donate $50,000 in cash and media...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
KSNB Local4

Ambulance bay complete for CHI Health Good Samaritan

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Good Samaritan has completed its final phase of the new Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer Emergency Care Center that opened in September 2021. On Monday, July 19, the Kearney hospital welcomed its first transport into the newly enclosed ambulance bay. Built on the existing site...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Friday 7-22

Today’s show is brought to you by: Custom Pack, Dent Source, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, BG&S Transmission, Auto Glass Experts, Sealey Body Shop, Porter Construction, and Regency Retirement Residence. Garage Sale: 200 W Paul in Hastings, Friday 12 - ?, Saturday 8 - ? Estate Sale: 317...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

George N. Spencer

Hastings resident George N. Spencer, 100, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 pm. with family present 6-7 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to George’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
HASTINGS, NE
knopnews2.com

Indiana man caught hauling drugs across Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Indiana man is in a Kearney jail on three felony drug charges. Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jefferson, Indiana, is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana more than one pound, and Possession of LSD with intent to Distribute. On Wednesday...
KEARNEY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Boone, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Clay, Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Boone; Buffalo; Burt; Butler; Cedar; Clay; Colfax; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Dodge; Franklin; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Madison; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Pierce; Platte; Polk; Sherman; Stanton; Thurston; Valley; Wayne; Webster; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 494 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOONE BUFFALO BURT BUTLER CEDAR CLAY COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE FRANKLIN GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HARLAN HOWARD KEARNEY MADISON MERRICK NANCE PHELPS PIERCE PLATTE POLK SHERMAN STANTON THURSTON VALLEY WAYNE WEBSTER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

High schoolers compete for prize in watermelon eating contest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Fair pitted several high schoolers against each other in a battle of who would eat watermelon quickest. The teens gobbled down the multicolored melons for a chance at winning $250 for an organization of their choice at their schools. The boys of Doniphan-Trumball...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Greeley County in central Nebraska Nance County in central Nebraska Northwestern Merrick County in central Nebraska Northeastern Howard County in central Nebraska * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wolbach, or 30 miles southeast of Ord, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fullerton and Belgrade. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREELEY COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

OK Sisters have a plan for Sunday's show at Harmon Park

KEARNEY — After 35 years of performing in various combinations, Karen Lee and Kate Fly look forward to playing on Sunday as a duo — with a little help from Martin Tilley — reduced down to only the most necessary elements. “Sometimes we’ve hired some extra musicians,...
KEARNEY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson, Garfield, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Buffalo; Custer; Dawson; Garfield; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Sherman; Thomas; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 483 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE BUFFALO CUSTER DAWSON GARFIELD LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings College selects former Bronco coach and administrator Chris Clements as new Athletic Director

HASTINGS, NE — A former Hastings College coach and administrator is returning to lead the Bronco athletic department. Hastings College Executive President Rich Lloyd announced on Friday that Chris Clements will be the next Athletic Director for the school. He will officially start his duties on August 8 and host a press conference on August 10.
HASTINGS, NE

