Hastings seeks public input as it starts developing comprehensive plan

Hastings resident George N. Spencer, 100, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 pm. with family present 6-7 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to George’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO