Marinette advances to Regional championship game with victory over Green Bay

Marinette's Adam Lemery connects on a three-run home run during the second inning against the Green Bay Hornets in Thursday's AAA Regional tournament game at Pedersen Ball Park in Marinette. EagleHerald/Matt Lehmann

MARINETTE — The Marinette Legion baseball team will compete for a Regional championship.

Adam Lemery bashed a three-run home run as Post 39 rebounded from an 8-3 loss to Manitowoc to push past the Green Bay Hornets 10-6 and punch their ticket to the AAA Regional title game on Thursday.

That game will take place today (Friday) at 5 p.m. at Pedersen Ball Park.

Marinette had a chance to advance straight to the championship contest with a victory over Manitowoc, but a disastrous sixth inning put an end to that path after Post 39 committed four errors in the frame to help Manitowoc turn what was a 6-3 lead into an 8-3 victory for Post 88.

The loss sent Marinette into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament where Post 39 battled Green Bay in a rematch of Wednesday’s game that saw Marinette claim a 3-1 victory over the Hornets.

Green Bay seized an early 3-0 advantage in Thursday’s game but Marinette quickly responded with an RBI-single from Braeden McMahon and sacrifice fly by Lemery to make it a one-run affair.

Logan Shallow added an RBI-single of his own to score Ashton Lebich in the bottom of the second before Lemery bashed his three-run homer over the fence in centerfield to put Marinette on top 6-3.

Austin Burnside scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth as Post 39’s lead swelled to four.

The Hornets plated two runs in their half of the fifth to make it a 7-5 game, but Marinette responded in the bottom of the sixth after Logan Shallow crossed home plate thanks to a wild pitch.

Alex Rupert slapped a two-run single to give Marinette a five-run edge.

Green Bay chipped away at its deficit in the top of the seventh, with Alex Petasek hitting an RBI-single to bring home Benjamin Hess and make it a four-run affair, but with Lemery on the pitcher’s mound, Marinette made short work of the next three batters to close out the game and advance to today’s championship finale.

Against Manitowoc, Post 39 gave up an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first before an RBI-double courtesy of Travis Kohlmann made it a three-run contest in the top of the second.

Daniel Schmitz tacked on an RBI-base hit in the bottom of the fourth to give Post 88 a 4-0 edge, but Marinette retaliated in its half of the fifth after Rupert socked an RBI-double while Lebich added a two-run bloop single to pull Post 39 within one.

A two-run shot by Reece Stangel in Manitowoc’s half of the fifth made it a 6-3 game before August Hecker and Kohlmann came around to score in the sixth as Post 88 grew its lead to five.

Marinette, who has lost its previous two meetings to Manitowoc, will have another shot at Post 88 today when the AAA Regional title game begins. A victory by Post 39 will ensure a sixth and final game at 7:30 p.m., while a loss will put an end to Marinette’s season.

“We battled in that second game. We weren’t perfect by any means, but our approach at the plate was much better,” Marinette skipper Brian Lesandrini said. “The way that we played in the first game was not how we’ve played all year. Considering how poorly we did play, we had some chances to score a lot of runs but left a lot of guys (10) on base. If we can carry over our approaches at the plate from the second game into Friday’s game against Manitowoc, we can give them a really good game. It’s do-or-die.”