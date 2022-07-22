ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews search for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River near Sibley Park

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

MANKATO, Minn. -- Rescue crews are searching for an 8-year-old girl who went missing on the Minnesota River at Sibley Park.

Police say a family with four children was swimming in the river near a sandbar when witnesses reported two of the children began struggling in the water.

A bystander helped one of the children out of the water but was unable to save the girl.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Mankato DPS Fire and Police, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota DNR and the Madison Lake Fire Department will continue to search the river.

