SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Residential electric bill prices are up 9% in Illinois over the past three years. During the first four months of 2022, the residential electric retail rate has averaged about 14 cents per kilowatt hour. In the first four months of 2021, the average rate was 13 cents per kilowatt hour.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO