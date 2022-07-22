ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Eastdale Little League majors advance to southwest regional

By Van Tate
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastdale Little League majors team(10-12 years old) is headed to the southwest regional in Waco, Texas. Eastdale defeated Shorthorn out of Carlsbad 8-2 Thursday morning to win the state championship and advance. Eastdale and Shorthorn have decided five of the last six state championships.

The game was tight and tied at two until the fifth inning when Jace Gabledon hit a ground-rule double to bring in a pair of runs. Eastdale pitcher Aiden King pitched four innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He also struck out a pair of batters. Eastdale pitcher Cash McKinley, who also had a double in the game, followed King in relief and protected the lead with two scoreless innings.

“I’m just so proud of the kids,” said Eastdale head coach Kevin Hathaway. “They worked hard. We had 40 practices. This is our ninth game and I’m just so proud of them. They are relaxed. They had fun and they just went out and enjoyed themselves and that is what made them successful.” Players were overjoyed after the game. “It makes me feel super happy and that it’s super cool,” said Eastdale third baseman Logan Blake. “I want to win more.”

Blake and the rest of the Eastdale team will get that opportunity when they play their first game at the southwest regional in Waco. Eastdale will open play against Mississippi Aug. 4. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn network and has a 9 am start time.

