Lansing, MI

Learn how to start a garden with The Garden Project

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News’ Jim Geyer visited a demonstration garden in Foster Park that was planted by the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The garden is a part of The Garden Project which, according to their website, “supports a network of 95 community gardens and over 500 home gardens, helping to feed more than 8,000 people across mid-Michigan.”

The standard size community garden plot boasts an abundance of food.

Want to learn more? Watch the video in the player above?

