Nevada State

Father, son duo getting fame for their Lake Mead drought discoveries

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA father and son duo are getting international attention for their Lake Mead...

www.ktvu.com

Newsweek

Lake Mead Drought Shown In Dramatic New NASA Images

NASA pictures of Lake Mead taken from space show the dramatic drop in water levels since 2000. The photographs, taken by geographical monitoring satellites Landsat 7 and Landsat 8, show how far the shoreline of Lake Mead has crept inwards over the past two decades, with large portions of the lake's northern section having completely dried up.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Fox News

Body found at Lake Mead by park rangers

The National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands. An adult woman had gone missing in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30, 2022. Park rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
SCIENCE
CBS LA

Lake Mead reveals sunken WWII-era boat as water levels plummet

A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead. The boat lies less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor. It was used to survey the Colorado River decades ago, sold to the marina and then sunk, according to dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba. Higgins Industries in New Orleans built several thousand landing craft between 1942 and...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

World War II-era vessel emerges in Lake Mead's shrinking waters

A World War II-era vessel is the latest relic to surface from Lake Mead's watery grave as the reservoir shrinks to historic levels. The Higgins landing craft has emerged sideways in the fast-receding water less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor. It once lay 185 feet below the surface, according to The Associated Press.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam

A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Complex

Tourist Video Shows Fire at Hoover Dam After Transformer Exploded

An explosion at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday cued an emergency response from a group of Nevada firefighters. Footage of the incident circulating social media shows what appeared to be a fire in a building near the base of the dam, which is located in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River on the border between Nevada and Arizona.
NEVADA STATE
AFP

Deadpool: US mega drought spells trouble at Hoover Dam

Millions of gallons of Colorado River water hurtle through the Hoover Dam every day, generating electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes. As a consequence, there is not as much in a river that supplies water to tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland.
BOULDER CITY, NV

