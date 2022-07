We previously demonstrated that cinnamon extract (CE) alleviates streptozotocin-induced type 1 diabetes in rats. The present study aimed to elucidate the detailed molecular target of cinnamon in cultured adipocytes and epididymal adipose tissue of type 2 diabetes model mice. Two-dimensional gel electrophoresis was employed to determine the molecular target of cinnamon in adipocytes. The function of Acyl-CoA synthetase long-chain family-1 (ACSL1), a molecular target of cinnamon that was identified in this study, was further investigated in 3T3-L1 adipocytes using specific inhibitors. Type 2 diabetes model mice (KK-Ay/TaJcl) were used to investigate the effect of CE on glucose tolerance, ACSL1 expression, and related signal molecules in vivo. CE decreased ACSL1 mRNA and protein expression in 3T3-L1 adipocytes but increased glucose uptake and AMPK signaling activation; moreover, a similar effect was observed with an ACSL1 inhibitor. CE improved glucose tolerance and downregulated ACSL1 in mice adipose tissue in vivo. ACSL1 was demonstrated as a molecular target of CE in type 2 diabetes both in a cell culture system and diabetic mouse model.

