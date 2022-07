HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices in Connecticut have slowly dropped since peaking in mid-June at almost $5 a gallon. Some drivers are now starting to fill up for under $4. Triple A reported Monday the statewide average was $4.38, about three cents higher than the national average. The price per gallon is about 50 cents less than a month ago, but more than a dollar higher than in 2021.

