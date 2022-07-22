ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Film Festival Named One of 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Film Festival, produced by the New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) has been named one of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World in 2022. The annual list recognizes festivals that go out of their way to be innovative, welcoming, and simply cool....

gonomad.com

New Orleans’ High-tech World War II Museum

Immersive National World War II Museum in New Orleans. I love a rainy day in New Orleans. It decompresses and washes away all of the thick steamy energy seething in the pavement and naturally you just go with the flow. But there never fails to be somewhere new beckoning us to explore, continually revealing the city’s versatile, often seductive culture, sometimes even without getting hammered.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Black Entrepreneurs Are Leading New Orleans’s Nonalcoholic Bar Movement

Though famed for its bar-lined blocks — and the ability to drink legally on the walk from one bar to the next — most New Orleans residents are not out imbibing every night, despite what tired city tropes might have you believe. Recognizing that and the long-growing market for alcohol-free spaces, local Black entrepreneurs are leading the way in the city, from a mobile sober bar with deep New Orleans roots to an oxygen bar that hopes to be a safe haven for soul care.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

10 Best Neighborhood Bars in New Orleans

Each week, the editors of Renaissance Publishing will share their top picks and favorites for local restaurants and bars of different variations from around the Big Easy. This week, we’re looking at an editor favorite: the neighborhood bar! New Orleans is known for its gorgeous and interesting neighborhoods from the Bywater to Riverbend and each is filled with local hangouts loved by those who live around them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
sancerresatsunset.com

24 Hours in New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana, is a wholly unique city, thanks to its French predominance, meld of cultures, and rare combination of laid-back attitude with elegant manners. Unpopular confession: I didn’t like New Orleans the first time I visited. But in my defense, I was there for work, and didn’t have much chance to savor the city. Then I met a dear friend who lived in Louisiana, and I enjoyed discovering the Big Easy with a local. And later I spent several days there with the most interesting person I’ve ever met, and that’s when I fell in love with New Orleans. Now I go back as often as I can. I could spend a lifetime there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
whereyat.com

George Clinton Returns to New Orleans

George Clinton doesn't look anywhere near 80 years old and definitely doesn't look like someone who has been in the music business since 1955, but those are the facts. The George Clinton Farewell Tour is now the One Nation Under a Groove Tour. One can speculate that the notion of retirement is in the rearview mirror, at least for now. I wonder if those few years off during the pandemic gave George a renewed interest in touring. Tuesday night's show at the House of Blues just furthered the notion that George wasn't retiring any time soon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Fiction Addiction

Vodou and Corruption in New Orleans in "The Quarter Storm"

In The Quarter Storm, by Veronica G Henry, Reina Dumond is a Haitian voodun priestess with water powers. She mostly makes a living selling small spells for guidance, for finding lost things, or to settle relationship trouble. The magic is real -- there's never a question of whether her powers are real, or whether there's a supernatural payment required for what Reina can do. I loved reading the descriptions of spells, there's a real poetry in the list of essentials and steps. But the story is still grounded in everyday life in New Orleans. Sure, she makes a living with magic, but Reina pays on her rent-to-own cottage or deals with late-paying (and non-paying customers), always a freelancer's stress. The story blends mystic knowledge and legend, New Orleans characters and customs, and dark corruption.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Kenner (LA)

Encompassing New Orleans International Airport, Kenner is the largest incorporated suburban city of New Orleans, and the source of European settlement in the New Orleans area. It was here in 1682 that the explorer and fur trader, René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle (1643-1687) became the first European to set foot on what would become the New Orleans area.
KENNER, LA
Jim Cummings
Aubrey Plaza
NOLA.com

A mixed bag of activities during hot summer days in St. Tammany

ANGLOPHILIA: The classic British stage comedy "See How They Run" will be presented July 30-Aug. 14 at the 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. It features a cast of offbeat characters that includes a cockney maid who watches too many American movies, a couple of American actors, an "old maid" taking her first drink and some hombres masquerading as clergy. Tickets on sale now from $11-$19, with discounts for seniors and military personnel. Written by Philip King; directed by Jason Leader, assisted by Nino Bonura Sr. See 30byninety.com/show.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
verylocal.com

Here’s where to go glamping in the New Orleans area

We’ve all grown used to comfort, especially over the past few years. Being home more often, people have upgraded their households with more coziness and convenience. That trend has spread to the camping world as well with glamping. Glamor camping (or glamping) has been the newest trend for a while now, with glamping options ranging from safari tents to caboose cars, luxe teepees and treehouses. New Orleans has a few places a short distance from the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
West Side Journal

A Louisiana Legacy: Angela Gregory’s life set in stone

On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime. The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Film Festivals#Sundance Film Festival#Zurich Film Festival#Movie Info#Moviemaker#Sxsw
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell declares July 20 as ‘Queen Sugar Day’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans honored the cast and crew of the hit television series “Queen Sugar” by declaring July 20 as Queen Sugar Day. As the cast, crew and critically-acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay wrapped up production, Mayor LaToya Cantrell bestowed DuVernay with a Key to the City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Lillian Axe from New Orleans

Yeah. Didn’t the drummer end up in Godsmack for a while?. Posted on 7/22/22 at 12:24 pm to MyRockstarComplex. Yes...man they skirted around "big time" for 30 years. Yep, saw them many times in local bars in the early 80’s. Should have never gotten rid of their original singer before their first album came out. Steve Blaze was/is a beast.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Abita Springs, LA USA

I went to my car to get my reusable bag for our library books and I found this hanging on the camellia tree!! It brightened my daughter and my day!!! We enjoyed seeing something extra special and beautiful outside of our favorite library!
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
morethanjustparks.com

5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Louisiana (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Louisiana. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
LOUISIANA STATE
visitjeffersonparish.com

Kid-Friendly Summer in Jefferson Parish

"Schoooool's out for summer!" Now, what to do with the kids? Jefferson Parish is full of indoor activity centers, attractions, events and parks to keep the kids busy all summer long! Check out some of our top kid-friendly activities below!. Indoor Activity Centers. This center features a 6,000 square foot...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
macaronikid.com

Meet Annie! Our Northshore Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Annie was found running the streets, homeless and injured. Annie had been shot, was suffering from heartworm disease and carrying puppies!!!! Annie’s puppies have all found forever homes, she has made a full recovery from her amputation surgery and is heartworm free!! There is only thing missing from Annie's long and challenging second chance journey - her own forever family!!!
COVINGTON, LA

