Trucking execs debate supply chain issues and the road ahead
By Carolyn Crist
uga.edu
5 days ago
Leaders in the trucking industry have loads to talk about these days, ranging from driver recruitment and retention to supply chain disruptions and fuel prices. There’s more to consider on the horizon, with a future-focused on autonomous trucks, biofuels, data analytics and sustainability concerns. And as shipping demands...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Under the sweltering heat, Matthew Carr spent his lunch break in a fountain in downtown Portland, Oregon. The 57-year-old works outside picking up trash for the city and had to find a way to cool off. “This is pretty hot,” Carr said. “I can just take my uniform off, jump in there with my shorts for my break, and hang out for a good 10 or 15 minutes.” Temperatures soared to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in Oregon’s largest city Tuesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of a heat spell that meteorologists believe will be unusually long for the Pacific Northwest region, a region that rarely sees such scorching weather. Seattle hit 89 F (26.7) Tuesday, with the mercury still climbing. Oregon health officials say there has been an uptick in the number of people reporting heat-related illness in emergency departments, and the number of those calling emergency services numbers for similar symptoms.
